A rocky debut doesn’t define a footballer’s career - it’s how they respond that truly matters. That sentiment is alive and well in the Manchester City camp after their commanding 4-0 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday. While Omar Marmoush rightfully grabbed the headlines with a first-half hat-trick, Abdukodir Khusanov was a rock at the back and deserves his share of the credit.

The Uzbekistan international made history as the first from his homeland to feature in the Premier League this season, but his introduction was anything but smooth. Thrown in at the deep end by Pep Guardiola against Chelsea just two weeks ago, he endured a torrid opening seven minutes - misplacing half of his six attempted passes, picking up a yellow card, and committing an error that led to a goal.

It was a debut to forget, the kind that lands players on unwanted lists. But rather than let it define him, Khusanov has dusted himself off and shown exactly why City put their trust in him. His performance against Newcastle was a step in the right direction, and those watching have been quick to take notice of the 'general'-like performance from the 20-year-old.

Khusanov's Performance Against Newcastle

The young defender was a comforting presence at the back

As a rampant City attack - led by Marmoush and Erling Haaland - scorched the Newcastle defence at one end of the pitch, those at the other went about their business in a quiet but assured manner. A fine example is Khusanov who, having stayed on the pitch for the full duration, clocked in a 94% pass accuracy, made three passes into the final third, won all his tackles, made eight defensive actions, and wasn't dribbled past once.

Abdukodir Khusanov's match statistics against Newcastle Minutes 90 Passing accuracy 63/68 (94%) Passes into final third 3 Tackles won 1/1 (100%) Defensive actions 8 Dribbled past 0

The Uzbek looked like a completely different player to the one that acted like the ball was a hot potato against Chelsea and Leyton Orient. Yet, while attention could have easily fallen on those operating ahead of him, the Man City fanbase were quick to heap praise on him following the full-time celebrations.

And whether it be Ruben Dias, John Stones, or Manuel Akanji that remains the senior figure in the heart of defence, Khusanov appears well-equipped to learn the ropes fast to play his role, or even as right-back cover for Rico Lewis given his pace.

City Fans Cast Verdict on 'General' in Defence

Khusanov's display didn't go unnoticed

While one fan took to X to remark: "We've got two generals at the back. Khusanov X Stones is mad", another went as far to suggest that: "Khusanov will be our Vincent Kompany." A third also said: "Khusanov’s debut nerves must have been off the charts because he looks so much more refined out there."

The praise seemed endless, as another fan added: "Khusanov has been really impressive so far, strong in the duels, calm 1v1, has cover for Rico really well and has been very calm and collected on the ball", while another concluded: "Khusanov is my kind of footballer. A tough, pacy, no-nonsense defender who understands his role and abilities."

Guardiola has famously overspent on defenders during his time in England, but if Khusanov's performance against Alexander Isak and Co is anything to go by, the Spanish tactician may not need to keep dipping his toes in the transfer market for much longer.

With Manchester City currently fourth in the Premier League, they’ll be eager to strengthen their grip on European qualification when they take on league leaders Liverpool next weekend. Before that, however, Guardiola’s side face a daunting midweek trip to the Bernabeu, where they’ll look to overturn a 3-2 first-leg deficit in the Champions League playoff round against holders Real Madrid.

All statistics courtesy of FotMob (correct as of 15/02/2025)