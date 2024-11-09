Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have consistently exemplified the essence of astute and strategic operations in recent years. So much so that, at one point, no matter how bad they could look, they never appeared to be close to losing. Gone are these days of dominance right now, though, as the fragile reigning Premier League champions were unable to hold on to their 1-0 halftime lead over Brighton & Hove Albion, going on to lose 2-1.

Erling Haaland helped the Cityzens initiate a fast start on the south coast, scoring his first goal in four gameweeks. But an equaliser from Joao Pedro and a first Premier League goal for Matt O'Riley condemned City to a fourth straight defeat, with Liverpool now able to open the lead at the top of the table by five points with victory over Aston Villa in the late kick-off.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City have now lost four times on the spin for the first time since Pep Guardiola took the hot-seat in February 2016.

In the midst of what the media and rival supporters are calling a crisis, City fans—unaccustomed to such setbacks—believe they understand one of the key factors behind the champions' ongoing decline. Kyle Walker, seemingly past his peak, has shown signs of struggle for a while now, especially evident throughout Euro 2024, and his performance against Brighton only reinforces this notion. And a quick look at social media tonight tells the full story of what his own fanbase think of him.

Man City Fans Start To Turn On Kyle Walker

At the autumnal age of 34, Walker isn't getting any younger. And while, in previous years, he could rely on his blistering pace to take the attention away from his defensive deficiencies, there's no running or hiding at the start of the 2024/25 campaign. But let it be his own fanbase be the ones to explain why.

Considered, until recently, as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League, Walker was caught napping for the first goal, and having won just one of his three tackle attempts, he was shrouded in criticism once the full-time whistle blew. One fan, suggesting City's summer transfer window was to blame, said:

"They [Manchester City] need a new RB because Walker is past his prime, and they need another striker to be a backup to Haaland since they sold Alvarez. Pep is a quality manager, so he’s making it work, but once he leaves there will be a drop in them even more."

Another fan feels age has finally caught up with the Englishman, as they said: "A 19-year-old is better at holding the line than Kyle Walker", while another remarked: "I’m not watching another game again if Kyle Walker is starting."

A fourth then said, before the eventual collapse: "Walker's gone missing last couple of minutes and Brighton have had two great chances as a result", while another added: "Walker has been absolutely shocking this half."

Luckily, for all parties, the next international break is upon football. This will offer both Man City and Walker time to rest and recover, and with a fixture on December 1 against Liverpool on the immediate horizon once club football returns, England taking over everyone's attention couldn't come at a better time.