Manchester City fans have turned against Micah Richards after the former defender-turned-pundit made an unusual remark following Sunday night’s FA Cup quarter-final draw. Pep Guardiola’s side netted three second-half goals at home against Plymouth Argyle earlier in the weekend, securing a place in the next round, where they will face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

This year’s FA Cup has been particularly compelling, with the four-time reigning Premier League champions standing as the last remaining representative of the traditional "big six." Arsenal bowed out in the third round after a penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United, who were later eliminated by Fulham in the fifth round. Tottenham suffered a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in the fourth round, while Plymouth pulled off a stunning giant killing with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool at the same stage.

For many, this year’s tournament has rekindled the magic and unpredictability that the FA Cup has long been known for, raising hopes for an underdog to carve out a historic moment. Richards attempted to put the rest of the competition into perspective whilst on duty for the BBC, but despite his 245 appearances before becoming a Man City ambassador, his choice of words may not have landed as intended.

Why Man City Fans Have Turned on Micah Richards

The club ambassador claimed they are not a big club

Summarising an entire competition isn't as easy as it looks, and Richards' choice words regarding Man City on Sunday evening serves as a reminder of that. Talking live on the BBC, the 36-year-old said (watch the full segment below):

"What a chance for a team to go and win it now. All the big teams are - in inverted commas - out. Obviously, Man City are the strongest team left in it."

There has been a lot of discussion around Man City's status in world football, but since Richards' retirement in 2019, the Citizens have claimed a further four Premier League titles; a Champions League, a Club World Cup, an FA Cup, and a UEFA Super Cup. Nowadays, claiming them not to be a big club is frowned upon, but that's exactly what the former right-back insinuated.

While one X user was uncertain whether Richards meant his comments, others weren't as forgiving. "Personally, I think Micah Richards misspoke earlier, I don’t think he was necessarily saying what he is being accused of," that comment read.

"However, it’s an error that he really shouldn’t be making as our club ambassador, he’s digging a hole every time he speaks at the moment."

"I must’ve forgot that the team that wins 4 in a row can’t be classed as big," another comment remarked, while a third added: "Petition to strip Micah Richards of the ‘club ambassador’ role". Meanwhile, a fourth said: "Micah Richards, remove ‘Ambassador’ from your bio!"