Manchester City fans have singled out one player for their poor performance as the defending champions succumbed to a devastating 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League title race. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah in either half gave Arne Slot's men all three points to leave them 11 points off the top and outside the top four.

Pep Guardiola raised eyebrows with his team selection, opting to start with Stefan Ortega in between the sticks instead of the usual number one, Ederson. However, it was the inclusion of another City stalwart that left fans enraged, with many calling for Kyle Walker to be sold after another ineffective display.

City Fans Turn on Kyle Walker After Poor Performance

The full-back has struggled throughout this season

In the aftermath of the defeat, fans on social media were full of criticism of Walker after he struggled to contain the left-side of Liverpool's attack. The defender captained the visitors despite his recent poor form, but was largely at fault for Liverpool's opener.

As the Red's broke forward down the opposite flank, the 34-year-old could be seen jogging back without checking over his shoulder to see where the aforementioned Gakpo was. This lack of positional awareness proved costly, as the Dutchman was easily able to lose his man and tap home from close range from Salah's cross-come-shot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kyle Walker has made six errors leading to goals in the entirety of his Premier League career.

The defender gave away possession 11 times during proceedings, and was dribbled past twice over the 90 minutes. He also failed to make a single block or interception or a successful cross.

His dismal efforts were not ignored by supporters, with plenty quick to single out the full-back for his performance. In reference to Gakpo's opener, one fan stated regarding Walker: "Kyle Walker’s awareness of what is around him gets worse, and worse, and worse with every passing week..."

Another added: "Walker has been this season's Casemiro, every game he’s costing his team a goal."

A third person chimed in saying: "Kyle Walker once again, losing Gakpo at the back post. Beggars belief how he’s not been dropped," while a fourth went one step further and called for the England international to be sold, stating: "Kyle Walker is literally a pain to watch…how does he continuously start game and why is he still the captain…come on man sell this guy."

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League - accurate as of 01/12/2024