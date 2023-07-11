Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola might be able to change the situation regarding Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Dutch midfielder has been linked with a move away from Barcelona over the last 12 months, but he's opted to stay put.

Manchester City transfer news - Frenkie de Jong

Last summer, de Jong was being targeted by Manchester United, as per Manchester Evening News, and the Barcelona star recently spoke about the situation.

He said: "I always knew that I wanted to stay at Barcelona, that’s why it wasn’t so stressful for me last summer. Also, I had just signed a contract extension [in 2020] so I always felt that I was in control and able to decide for myself."

As mentioned, de Jong was happy to stay at the Catalan club, but he's once again being linked with a move to the Premier League.

It's understood that Man City are considering making a move for de Jong this summer, with Barcelona demanding £90m to allow him to leave the club.

The former Ajax midfielder, who was described as 'extraordinary' by Xavi Hernandez, signed for Barcelona for a fee of £65m back in 2019, as per the BBC.

What has Jacobs said about de Jong and Manchester City?

Jacobs has suggested that a move to Man City seems unlikely for de Jong, but there's a chance Guardiola could change the situation.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "With the Manchester City links, naturally people will say maybe Pep can change the situation. We're going to have to wait and see.

"It's never simple with de Jong. Every time clubs have thought there may be a deal there to be had, they've been quite frustrated by Barcelona and the player side as well.

"So, nothing that I'm aware of at this point that is advanced. It's obviously a long window, but the player's position has been really, really clear, that he doesn't want to leave Barcelona.

"If he's to be taken at his word, then it will be the same as last summer, and he will stay at Barcelona."

What's next for Manchester City?

Looking at their squad, there doesn't appear to be any major concerns where we might see Guardiola desperate for reinforcements.

Reliable journalist Paul Joyce recently claimed that Man City were closing in on the signing of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

The Croatian centre-back will help shore up Guardiola's defence ahead of next season, and at the age of 21, he's far from reaching his full potential.

Football Insider have reported that Man City will now be willing to accept an offer of around £50m for Bernardo Silva during the summer transfer window.

If Silva was to depart, this could spark City into life over the next few months.

De Jong may be targeted by the Manchester club due to the potential departure of Silva, but you'd imagine they will certainly looking to replace him considering the importance he has in this side.