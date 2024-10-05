Manchester City will go head-to-head with Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as they look to keep up the pace with the title challengers before heading into the international break. Pep Guardiola's side have drawn both of their last two league games against Arsenal and Newcastle, but picked up a thumping win over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League in midweek. Fulham on the other hand have won each of their last two top-flight fixtures, beating Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and James McAtee saw City waltz to a 4-0 win on the road during the week, but they'll be coming up against an in-form Fulham side with Marco Silva at the helm, fresh off a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest thanks to Raul Jimenez's 50th Premier League goal. It should be a fascinating encounter, and here's how GIVEMESPORT see both teams lining up.

Manchester City Team News

Rodri out for the season

After being rocked by news that holding midfielder Rodri will miss the remainder of the season following an ACL rupture, City have also had to cope with the fact star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been unavailable too since going off injured against Inter Milan.

Defender Nathan Ake has a hamstring injury and isn't expected to return until after the international break, while winger Oscar Bobb remains a long-term absentee after breaking his leg in training before the start of the season. None of those four are expected to return to action for this game, but Erling Haaland should be fine to start despite coming off early in midweek.

Manchester City Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Rodri Knee June 2025 Nathan Ake Hamstring November 2024 Kevin De Bruyne Groin November 2024 Oscar Bobb Leg December 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Guardiola offered an update on the health and availability status of his squad for this game.

"Except Nathan [Ake], Kevin [De Bruyne], Rodri and Oscar [Bobb], the rest are ok."

Manchester City Predicted XI

De Bruyne misses out again

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Lewis, Kovacic; Foden, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Manchester City Predicted Substitutes: Ortega-Moreno (GK), Carson (GK), Stones (DEF), Nunes (MID), McAtee (MID), Silva (MID), Doku (FWD), Savinho (FWD)

Guardiola is well known for shuffling his team around for different games, and it could finally be time for Phil Foden to come back into the starting lineup in the Premier League after his midweek goal. The team missed his creativity in recent games and with De Bruyne out, he could step up once again, while Rico Lewis could come back into his new midfield role alongside Mateo Kovacic and Ilkay Gundogan.

Fulham Team News

Carlos Vinicius the only doubt

Fulham come into this clash in excellent form after winning their last two fixtures, and currently sit in sixth place in the table just four points off the top of the division after six games.

Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius remains their only injury doubt too, with the forward suffering from a calf problem that has seen him miss the last few weeks and he is unlikely to be risked ahead of the international break. Raul Jimenez is also likely to continue up front after scoring in four goals in his last five appearances.

Fulham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Carlos Vinicius Calf October 2024 Jorge Cuenca Ankle October 2024

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Silva shared this update on the availability of his squad ahead of the game.

"The [squad] is the same. Jorge Cuenca is still out with Carlos Vinicius. All the others are going to be available."

Fulham Predicted XI

Jimenez to lead the line again

Predicted Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Bassey, Andersen, Robinson; Lukic, Pereira; Traore, Smith-Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez

Predicted Fulham Substitutes: Benda (GK), Castagne (DEF), Diop (DEF), Berge (MID), Cairney (MID), Wilson (MID), Reed (MID), Nelson (FWD), Muniz (FWD)

After two wins on the bounce, it would be surprising if Portuguese coach Silva made any changes to his team. The pace of Adama Traore, Emile Smith-Rowe and Alex Iwobi on the counter could cause big problems, while the team has been strong defensively conceding just five goals this season.