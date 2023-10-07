Highlights Manchester City is worried about Kalvin Phillips' ability to fill the void left by Rodri's suspension in the midfield. His performance in previous matches has not been up to expectation.

Pep Guardiola has a range of talented players to choose from for the midfield position against Arsenal, including Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes, and Manuel Akanji.

Manchester City are open to letting Phillips leave on loan in the winter transfer window if the right offer comes in, with Newcastle United and Liverpool previously mentioned as potential buyers.

Manchester City’s out-of-favour midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been given the chance to step up in Rodri’s absence but transfer insider Dean Jones, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has explained the club’s ‘worry’ over the Englishman.

Pep Guardiola’s side were handed their first loss of the Premier League campaign as Gary O’Neil’s Wolverhampton Wanderers put them to the sword in a 2-1 defeat.

Manchester City news – Kalvin Phillips

The Spaniard’s hand has been forced to rejig his side without Rodri acting as the fulcrum of the team – and it’s shown. The industrious engine room operator was given his marching orders in a 2-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest following a hands-on altercation with Morgan Gibbs-White.

As such, his three-match ban ruled him out of games against Newcastle United and Wolves, both of which Guardiola’s men failed to win. Thankfully for those of an Etihad persuasion, the former Atlético Madrid man was allowed to feature in their Champions League meeting against RB Leipzig as they got back to winning ways with a strong performance that ended 3-1 in their favour.

However, his suspension does extend to this weekend’s all-important contest with Arsenal, who are one of the teams that are likely to embark in a title race this season around, meaning Guardiola will be left scratching his head as to who is best equipped to fill the Rodri-shaped void.

One option is Phillips, who switched Leeds for Manchester for £45m on a six-year contract in 2022, per Sky Sports. Though, despite being a key asset to the Yorkshire-based outfit, his fortunes have changed since the switch having played just 26 games.

Kalvin Phillips vs Mateo Kovacic vs Rodri - 2023/24 statistics (per 90) Player 90s Progressive Passes Pass Completion Rate (%) Tackles + Interceptions Touches Shot-Creating Actions Kalvin Phillips 0.8 8.75 88.5% 3.75 83.8 1.25 Mateo Kovacic 4.3 6.74 91.6% 2.09 87.9 3.72 Rodri 5.3 10.9 94.8% 3.02 132.5 6.23 All data per FBref

While he is evidently not at the forefront of Guardiola’s plans, England manager Gareth Southgate has still put his trust in the Leeds-born ace by including him in the international squad for their meetings with Australia and Italy, but Jones has told GIVEMESPORT he has a ‘personal responsibility’ to get back to his best, domestically.

Phillips should be playing crucial role for City in Rodri’s absence – Dean Jones

Jones suggested that should Phillips, who earns £150,000-per-week in Manchester, have the desire to get up to speed with Guardiola's football, it is in his hands to do so, though he did suggest that it is easier said than done. The respected reporter insisted that with chances to play at a low, the worry around his role in the squad is continuing to grow. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“He [Kalvin Phillips] has a personal responsibility to try to get up to speed as soon as he can to make sure that City’s levels don't drop, but it's a hard thing to do. I think there's a slight worry overall for City but also for Kalvin Phillips about how many chances he’ll even get across the season. When Rodri is unexpectedly out of the team, you see it as your chance. But the fact that Man City lost their first two matches without Rodri just goes to show that they can't really live without him.”

Who will start in midfield for Pep Guardiola against Arsenal?

As always with the enigmatic Spaniard, you will often find yourself second-guessing his line-up given the heaps of talent he has at his disposal. The likes of Phillips, Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Manuel Akanji have all deployed roles in the centre of the park since Rodri’s red card meaning how they fill line up against Arsenal is relatively unknown.

Akanji, who cost City a paltry £15m, will likely return to his defensive role against Mikel Arteta’s hardened Arsenal, while Phillips did himself no favours while deputising for the suspended Rodri.

As such, the likely double pivot that Guardiola will opt for will be Nunes and Kovacic – a duo that started alongside each other in their fixture against Wolves.

That being said, 18-year-old Lewis could be trusted with the job of keeping Martin Odegaard and Co. quiet, especially after Guardiola’s beaming comments after their 3-1 win over Leipzig (via Sky Sports):

“What a player! What a player! I have been a manager for 14, 15 years training unbelievable players. To find a player like him playing in the pockets, how he has to move in holding midfield, full-back coming inside moving in the spaces - he is one of the best I ever trained by far.”

Man City poised to let Phillips leave in January

It’s not unfair to say that the 28-cap England international has failed to live up to his expectations since moving to last season’s treble winners.

Dislodging a player of Rodri’s ilk is, of course, no easy feat and the Yorkshireman has continually struggled to cement himself as one of Guardiola’s key men since his switch, which has left him settling for a place on the bench more often than not.

Now, Manchester Evening News have reported that, should a sufficient offer arrive in their inbox, his employers would be willing to allow the 27-year-old leave on loan in the winter transfer window, with Eddie Howe’s high-flying Newcastle United mooted as a potential buyer.

At the back end of August, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool could be Phillip’s eventual destination seeing as Reds chief Jürgen Klopp was ‘really interested’ in his services. Now, with the German tactician’s midfield overhaul seemingly complete, a move to Merseyside does seem to be off the cards.