Highlights Manchester City's recent poor form has seen them drop points in the Premier League.

Everton took the lead against City through a goal from Jack Harrison, thanks to poor defending.

City turned things around in the second half.

Manchester City came from behind to beat Everton 3-1 on Wednesday night at Goodison Park. Goals from Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva in the second half saw them come back from 1-0 down after they fell behind to a first-half effort from Jack Harrison.

City have been enduring one of their worst runs since Pep Guardiola took charge recently, dropping numerous points in the Premier League over the last couple of months. They haven't been at the level we've come to expect from them, and it looked like that was set to continue against Everton. The Toffees have been in solid form lately, fighting back brilliantly after their 10-point deduction, and they took the lead against City through Harrison's strike in the first half.

The star, on loan from Leeds United, has the Cityzens' backline to thank for his goal, though, after some seriously poor defending from the club saw him pick the ball up and poke it past Ederson to make it 1-0. It was a calamitous display from City and one we're not used to seeing from the club. They're usually very composed from the back, but that was far from the case against the Toffees. The goal was very preventable, but a series of embarrassing blunders saw the away side fail to clear the ball properly and Harrison took advantage of it.

It's a fantastic finish from the midfielder, but Guardiola will be furious that his side gave away such an easy goal.

City redeemed themselves in the second half

Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez turned the game on its head

Fortunately for City, their defensive woes in the first half didn't cost them ultimately, as they came from behind to win the game in the second half. Not long after the restart, Foden levelled things up with a sublime strike from outside of the box. No keeper in the world would have saved the fierce strike.

The goal lit a fuse in City and less than 10 minutes later, they were awarded a penalty and Alvarez converted from the spot to give Guardiola's men the lead and complete the comeback. Silva then wrapped things up with less than five minutes left in the contest. It's a vital three points for the Manchester club who have seen themselves slipping behind both Arsenal and Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title.

It feels like it will only be a matter of time before they figure their slump out and get back to their dominant best that we've become so accustomed to seeing lately and this turnaround might be the spark that reignites their season and sorts them out. They're just too talented to perform at the level they have been doing for much longer.

Everton, on the other hand, put in another solid performance under Sean Dyche and the threat of relegation will soon be firmly behind them, despite their hefty points deduction earlier this season.