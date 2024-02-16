Highlights Bernardo Silva's fitness is being assessed ahead of Manchester City's match against Chelsea tomorrow, according to head coach Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City will assess attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva’s fitness now ahead of their clash with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow, according to head coach Pep Guardiola.

The Sky Blues have hit a fine run of form and are looking to secure their fourth Premier League title on the spin, which would be an unprecedented achievement in English football.

Silva played in City’s 3-1 Champions League last-16 first-leg victory against Copenhagen on 13th February but was left limping after a strong challenge late in the game.

The forward-minded player hopes to be available for tomorrow’s meeting with Mauricio Pochettino’s side in what promises to be another critical weekend of Premier League action.

Fantastic evening in Copenhagen marred by injuries

Silva was not the only casualty in Denmark

Guardiola will be frustrated that his squad is still rife with injury concerns after a positive week of results. A 2-0 victory over Everton last weekend means that City still have the outcome of the title race in their hands.

Meanwhile, a 3-1 Champions League last-16 first-leg victory in Copenhagen means it would take something special from the Danish champions to prevent City from reaching the quarter-finals this term. However, the European clash was marred by injury concerns for Jack Grealish and Silva. The former is expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks, with a muscle strain picked up in the first half in Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has told reporters in his pre-match press conference that Silva will be assessed in today’s training session, hinting a decision on his availability hasn’t been made yet. Ahead of the game at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola said (via Ben Dinnery):

“Jack [Grealish], I think will not be ready [for tomorrow]. Bernardo [Silva], we will assess in today's training session. [Mateo] Kovacic is back training, Sergio [Gomez] as well. The rest we will see.”

Silva has been in fine form for the reigning treble holders during the 2023/24 season, registering 12 goal contributions in 29 appearances, having played on the right wing, the No. 10 position and deep-lying midfield roles.

The Portugal international’s absence would undoubtedly be a massive blow for Guardiola, with the midfielder often involved in the starting lineup when fit. However, the Catalan head coach will be keen to avoid exacerbating any niggling injury and could choose to rest Silva if he is not entirely convinced of his fitness.

Jack Grealish vs Bernardo Silva - 2023/24 Premier League stats Jack Grealish Bernardo Silva Appearances 7(7) 17(2) Minutes 704 1512 Goals 3 6 Assists 1 4 Shots per game 1.1 1.1 Pass success rate 86.1 89.7 Man of the Match awards 0 1 Overall rating 6.80 7.19 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 16-02-24

Man City’s upcoming fixtures

The Sky Blues are aiming for another treble success

Following tomorrow’s clash against Chelsea, City face Brentford for the second time in just over two weeks on 20th February, which could represent an opportunity for the Sky Blues to overtake Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. The Sky Blues then travel to AFC Bournemouth on 24th February before switching their attention to the FA Cup when they head south to Luton Town on the 27th.

City open March with a derby against neighbours Manchester United before the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Copenhagen takes place. Guardiola’s side will also face Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion before the fourth international break of the season.