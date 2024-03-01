Highlights Manchester City's Jack Grealish is unavailable for Manchester United's visit to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Guardiola hopes Grealish's absence won't hinder the Sky Blues' chances of winning a fourth consecutive league title.

City are gearing up for a set of crucial fixtures before the international break, including a trip to title rivals Liverpool, a Champions League last-16 clash and an FA Cup quarter final.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Jack Grealish will be unavailable for Manchester United's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Grealish had to be brought off in the first-half of City's 6-2 FA Cup Fifth Round victory at Luton Town on Tuesday evening, having missed the previous three games after recovering from another muscle injury.

The Sky Blues are hoping that attack-minded midfielder's absence won't affect their chances of victory over their near neighbours this weekend, as they look to challenge Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. Meanwhile, Grealish will be focused on returning to action as quickly as possible.

Grealish injured in FA Cup tie

The wide man has struggled for fitness this season

Grealish has endured a stop-start 2023/24 campaign under Guardiola, having struggled to maintain his fitness in comparsion to City's other attacking options. The 28-year-old will be desperate to get a regular run of games under his belt ahead of England's EURO 2024 campaign this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Grealish is the most fouled player per game (1.9) in Manchester City's squad across the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Last month, Grealish suffered a muscle injury in City's 3-1 Champions League last-16 first-leg success in Copenhagen. The wide man did not play a minute of football until Wednesday's FA Cup Fifth Round clash at Luton Town.

Jack Grealish - stats compared to att mids/wingers across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.20 44 Assists 0.24 69 xAG 0.34 94 Shot-creating actions 4.95 83 Passes attempted 49.09 83 Pass success rate 85.2% 97 Progressive carries 5.97 94 Touches (attacking penalty area) 5.78 84 Progressive passes received 12.38 93

On Wednesday, Grealish had to be hooked off in the first-half at Luton, following what was suspected as a groin issue. The Birmingham-born star looked devastated as he made his way to the bench and didn't return back from the dugout after half-time. Speaking after the game, Guardiola said that Grealish must recover and help his side when they return to action (via Manchester Evening News):

Ahead of City's clash with United this week, Guardiola revealed that Grealish would be unavailable for the derby (via Ben Dinnery):

"He will not be fit for this weekend. When he will come back? I don't know."

Man City's upcoming fixtures

Guardiola's side face a huge March

Man City face neighbours Man Utd on Sunday, knowing that a win could put them top of the Premier League if Liverpool slip up at Nottingham Forest tomorrow afternoon. The Sky Blues then switch their attention to the Champions League, looking to take advantage of their last-16 first-leg 3-1 advantage over Copenhagen next Wednesday.

Guardiola then leads his side into what will be a season-defining fixture, as City take on Liverpool at Anfield on 10th March. A victory over the Reds could be the difference between securing a fourth consecutive Premier League title or letting the opportunity pass them by.

City welcome in the international break after they host Newcastle United in an FA Cup quarter final at the Etihad Stadium, on the weekend commencing 16th March.

All stats according to FBref and WhoScored, correct as of 01-03-24.