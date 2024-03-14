Highlights Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly been left out of the latest Belgium squad due to a 'minor groin injury'.

The Sky Blues are set to welcome Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday evening.

De Bruyne's fitness could prove crucial for City's success, and Guardiola will be monitoring the midfielder's recovery very closely.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly missed out on a call-up to the Belgium national side after suffering a 'minor groin injury', according to journalist Kristoff Terreur.

The Sky Blues are currently preparing to take on Newcastle United in an FA Cup quarter-final on 16th March, hoping to secure their place in a semi-final at Wembley in April.

Pep Guardiola's side are looking to repeat last season's treble-winning campaign following their Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League triumphs. City are still within a shout of repeating the feat, but will need key players such as De Bruyne fit until the end of the campaign.

De Bruyne suffers 'minor groin injury'

The midfielder has already been absent for large periods of the current campaign

According to Kristoff Terreur, Kevin De Bruyne will not be in the Belgium squad for the March international break after suffering a 'minor groin injury'. The 32-year-old has already missed a long spell of the 2023/24 season through injury, after undergoing surgery on a hamstring issue in August 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 98 goals, De Bruyne is Manchester City's fourth all-time top goalscorer.

De Bruyne would not make his return to Premier League action until a second-half cameo against Newcastle inspired a 3-2 comeback victory at St. James' Park in mid-January. Guardiola has been eager to monitor the attacking midfielder's fitness to avoid losing him for a sustained period of time once again. However, the Catalan head coach will be concerned about the latest developments and will be eager for De Bruyne to recover from his minor groin concern quickly.

Kevin De Bruyne - stats compared to midfielders across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.42 99 Non-penalty xG 0.20 95 Shots total 2.38 98 Assists 0.83 99 Exp. Assisted Goals 0.66 99 npxG +xAG 0.86 99 Shot-creating actions 6.72 99 Passes attempted 70.74 90 Progressive passes 8.68 97 Progressive carries 3.63 98 Touches (attacking penalty area) 3.92 98 Progressive passes received 10.17 99

Guardiola and De Bruyne had provided a talking point following Manchester City's top of the table Premier League clash with Liverpool on 10th March. The 53-year-old head coach decided to hook the Belgian off mid-way through the second-half in favour of Mateo Kovacic. De Bruyne didn't take kindly to being substituted and visibly showed his annoyance at this decision in front of Guardiola. Speaking about the incident after the 1-1 draw, the former Barcelona manager said (via GOAL):

"We were better after."

Man City's upcoming fixtures

Guardiola will hope De Bruyne is back in time for a busy few weeks

Man City and Guardiola will hope that De Bruyne uses the international break as an opportunity to rest up and recover ahead of a season-defining few weeks at the Etihad Stadium. Following Newcastle's visit to Manchester, the Sky Blues are back in Premier League action when they host Arsenal on 31st March.

Guardiola's side then face high-flying Aston Villa at the Etihad on 3rd April. They will be looking to get their revenge on Unai Emery's side, who subjected them to a 1-0 defeat at Villa Park in December 2023. A trip to Crystal Palace awaits on 6th April before the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final on 9th/10th April.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt, correct as of 14-03-24.