Manchester City are thought to be interested in a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala in the coming summer at the very earliest in what would be a huge move by Pep Guardiola - with the Independent suggesting that the reigning Premier League and Champions League winners are aiming to set themselves up for the future.

City are arguably the most fashionable club to join in Europe at present, with the likes of world superstars in Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland all plying their trade at the club under Pep Guardiola, who has been by far and away the best manager in English football over the past decade.

Their Champions League success last season showed that they could finally beat the best in Europe, and with that comes the pick of players across the globe should they be willing to stump up a fee. Musiala falls into that bracket, and as a result of his rapid rise at Bayern, the youngster has been eyed up by City - who believe a move is attainable in the next 12 months.

Jamal Musiala: Manchester City transfer latest

Musiala is a top young talent and City have opened the door to signing him

According to the Independent, City are one of a number of top European clubs exploring a deal to sign Musiala in the summer - though their interest is more advanced than other rival clubs who have taken a liking to the German international.

Having spent time in Chelsea’s youth academy as a youngster and making appearances for England’s youth teams before deciding on representing Germany, Musiala is already adept to living in England and has shared dressing rooms with the likes of Jude Bellingham and more. He is one of the highest-rated attacking midfielders on the planet regardless of his age, though he wants guarantees about Bayern’s ability to compete on the big stage after a frustrating season all around for the Bavarian outfit.

His contract runs out in two years, and Musiala has not shown much of an inkling that he wishes to extend just yet - which has alerted City to his availability, as they believe he could be bought either this summer or next if further advances aren’t made on his contract. City chiefs want to improve their attacking midfield areas in the summer, which has resulted in Phil Foden becoming a key player - and with Kevin de Bruyne entering his mid-thirties, they must plan now to replace the Belgian for the future once he eventually leaves the club.

The reigning Premier League champions want players who can play in multiple areas across there from line, with the report suggesting that Lucas Paqueta and Michael Olise are both being targeted - though Musiala joining would be seen as a real coup given how high his ceiling is.

Any move for the German would potentially have to be made with the sale of a high-profile player, but his preference for a Premier League move as his next club due to where he grew up and the reputation of the competition means City could be a real option. Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested, though they don’t have as much financial power as City.

Jamal Musiala move would haunt Chelsea

Musiala left Stamford Bridge as a youth player in 2019

Musiala's decision to leave Chelsea in 2019 has come back to haunt the Blues. Making his debut for Bayern Munich aged just 17, Musiala, who has been described as a 'difference maker' by manager Thomas Tuchel, has since gone on to record 159 appearances for the Bavarian club and scored 43 goals in the process, he has established himself as a real star at the Allianz Arena.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamal Musiala made his Germany senior squad debut less than a year after playing for England's under-21 team

That has resulted in 27 caps already for the German National Team, and with a full future ahead of him, Musiala is undoubtedly a huge star and will be for years to come. If City do manage to secure his signature, they would have a superb young side with Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Musiala all playing in their ranks - alongside other defensive talents such as Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol.

Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-04-24.