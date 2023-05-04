Manchester City are set to be beaten to the signature of Jude Bellingham, so where do the Premier League champions turn now?

Throughout this saga Bellingham and City have had lots to consider, but we reported recently how sources had indicated that Bellingham was not a straight forward signing for them, given his style of play, and that other options were being explored.

Who could Man City target now after missing out on Bellingham?

It is just as well City were not pinning everything on Bellingham - but now it is time to assess some alternate options. We have leaned on our sources to identify some potential options for their midfield this summer and also weigh up some of the players already in the news as City targets…

Declan Rice

His idol is Yaya Toure so what better place to become a successful all-action midfielder than at City? There is a level of interest for sure but West Ham will want a bidding war here so that they get as close to that £100million valuation as possible. Arsenal are currently his top choice destination.

Mateo Kovacic

A very interesting option and City’s interest is genuine, according to our sources. He has actually been linked with them going back to his days at Real Madrid. Currently entering talks with Chelsea to discover whether he has a future in West London - City will be kept in the loop.

Alexis Mac Allister

This one could get exciting. The interest in him is very real and insiders have suggested to GMS that if Brighton sell one player this summer it could well be him. He is adaptable, he’s very smart, and there is a feeling he could be getable at £65-70million.

Romeo Lavia

Southampton are heading down to the Championship and Lavia will need a new club. He was with City previously and they did not want him to leave. His buy-back clause does not kick in for another year but he has been extremely impressive this year and given that City have extensive knowledge of his personality and character on top of that, he cannot be ruled out.

Gabri Veiga

He is the Celta Vigo wonderkid that half of Europe wants to sign. Celta accept that he is likely to leave this summer and City can see how high the potential is. One potential drawback is that at the moment he might lack the discipline Guardiola will be looking for - particularly if this role is as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan.

Florian Wirtz

A brilliant footballer who is just 20-years-old and can be moulded into whatever City would like him to be. There has been a price-tag of £88million put on him which is off-putting though and further than that he is keen to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for one more season.

Frenkie De Jong

A player Guardiola has long admired and the prospect of him playing in the same midfield as Kevin De Bruyne is pretty scary, but the chances of it coming through are low unless Barca U-turn on their recent stance and decide to sell him to raise cash.

Sergio Busquets

If it’s a calm midfield dictating player that City are after then Busquets would fit the bill of course. He’s about to announce how he sees his immediate future is, with expectation that he is staying at Barca.