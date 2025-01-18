Manchester City's next priority is to resolve the future of Kevin de Bruyne one way or the other, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed, after Erling Haaland was given a seismic nine-and-a-half-year deal to remain at the club until 2034.

De Bruyne's contract is set to run out at the end of the season and despite undergoing injury woes in recent weeks, the £55m Belgian remains one of City's top players.

As seen by his superb assist to Phil Foden against Brentford in midweek, the former Chelsea man could be the difference between a top four finish, or missing out on European football altogether - and sources have revealed that clarity on his future will be expected in the coming months.

Sources: Man City Chiefs Discussing De Bruyne Future

The playmaker is out of contract in the summer transfer window

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the club's hierarchy are now discussing De Bruyne's future at the club, after tying Haaland down to a deal that is one of the most lucrative in sporting history.

A one-year extension on the Belgian's contract is possible, while there is interest from clubs abroad. Namely, new MLS franchise San Diego and Saudi Pro League sides are in the market for him, and clarity is expected on his future in the first quarter of the year - by which time the Premier League could be entering its final few games.

Meanwhile, Haaland's commitment is viewed by City chiefs as a 'statement of intent', and the Norwegian could even finish his career with the Mancunian side, on a contract that will now run out in 2034 - which would make him 33 years of age once his deal runs out. By that time, he could have broken Alan Shearer's long-standing record of 260 goals in the Premier League, needing another 182 strikes to do so - which you would back the former Borussia Dortmund star to do, even based on his current form.

Kevin de Bruyne's Premier League statistics - Man City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =11th Assists 4 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 2.6 1st Shots Per Game 2.2 3rd Crosses Per Game 1.4 2nd Match rating 7.10 2nd

Haaland's contract does not have an exit clause, with all of his previous clauses from his original deal being removed - and whilst there is a release clause, it is so high that it is not believed to be that could be triggered by any club.

The striker is settled in Manchester, where his father Alf Inge used to play, and he is intent on breaking Shearer's record as one of his aspirations for the future. With 16 strikes so far this season, even in what has been a disappointing campaign for Pep Guardiola's men, that standard should carry him through to at least threaten Shearer's record in a decade's time.

De Bruyne Legacy Would be Sorely Missed at Man City

The midfielder has been a huge reason for their trophy hauls

De Bruyne has been an absolute stalwart for City and though his game time has declined in recent times thanks to injury, he still boasts an exceptional record at the Etihad Stadium. This will be the Belgian's tenth year in a blue shirt, and he's registered 173 assists and 104 goals in just 401 games for the club, winning six Premier League titles and a Champions League to boot in that time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin de Bruyne has 107 caps for Belgium, scoring 30 goals.

He's arguably been the best midfielder in the Premier League since his move to Manchester, recording the second-most assists of all-time in the league's history behind Ryan Giggs - and with such an impressive trophy cabinet to boot, he would be a huge miss for the club if he does move on in the summer.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-01-25.

