Transfer insider Dean Jones believes rumours of the Belgium international's exit should be taken seriously at the Etihad Stadium.

The Sky Blues captain has been absent from Pep Guardiola's side since their Premier League opener at Burnley, having undergone surgery on a hamstring issue.

Pep Guardiola’s Sky Blues outfit have been without the services of their talisman in the middle of the park after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring issue sustained last season.

Man City have made a positive start to the season in the Premier League and Champions League, though they haven’t performed to their domineering best in his absence. De Bruyne hopes to be back and contributing to what he hopes will be another trophy-laden campaign with the current European champions.

Saudi interest rising in De Bruyne

Speaking to VTM (via MailOnline), De Bruyne has revealed that his recovery from hamstring surgery is 'going very well'. The 32-year-old underwent the operation after suffering the setback in City’s opening night 3-0 victory over Burnley, having monitored the issue during the club’s run to their historic treble last season.

De Bruyne has likened his hamstring to a wet paper towel. However, the Belgium international has no regrets over the injury, having had to be taken off in the side’s Champions League final victory over Inter. They eventually triumphed 1-0.

But it won’t just be Manchester City awaiting De Bruyne’s return to match fitness. According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, writing for Football Insider, Saudi Pro League officials have sounded the experienced midfielder out over a move to the Middle East. The country, who will host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, hope to convince him to make the switch next summer and will also make another play for Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohammed Salah.

O’Rourke claims that De Bruyne is happy at Man City, but the finances on offer could persuade him to leave in the next few months. The reigning treble holders would demand a fee of £50m for their club captain, whose £400,000 per-week contract expires in the summer of 2025.

De Bruyne ranks third in GIVEMESPORT’s list of top international assisters of the 21st century. Therefore, it’s unlikely City allow the 99-cap Belgium international to leave for a cut-price fee despite his advancing years.

Kevin De Bruyne - Man City stats Appearances 358 Goals 96 Assists 153 Yellow cards 31 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Jones has insisted talk from Saudi Arabia about targeting big Premier League players isn’t disappearing, having signed a host of players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, in the last 12 months. The journalist doesn’t think De Bruyne will leave City yet but believes interest from the Middle East should be taken seriously. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Talk from Saudi Arabia about targeting big players in England is not going away. They have taken the first two phases by storm, signing Ronaldo first and following it up with absolute carnage and a host of top names last summer. But they are not finished. So, when we read about De Bruyne being targeted, take it seriously. I have to say I don’t think he’ll go yet, but his contract situation does make me wonder if something could open up, especially when we take his recent injury history into account. “Any side would be better with De Bruyne, but City are coping without him now, and maybe that is a glimpse into the future. There is also the Salah situation, which will heat up in the second half of the season. It would be incredible to the Saudis if they could take those two superstar players away from the Premier League, but anything is possible.”

Man City transfer news

De Bruyne’s future is not the only transfer consideration, as we edge closer towards the winter transfer window’s opening on 1st January. According to Sport Zone (via TEAMtalk), Manchester City remain interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery despite being on the verge of signing a new deal with the Ligue 1 giants.

The French outfit hope to tie the midfielder down to a new contract before the January transfer window, with City and Bayern Munich monitoring the situation. At 17 years old, the starlet is considered one of the most exciting prospects in European football and sees his current contract at the Parc des Princes expire in the summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, journalist Christian Falk has revealed that Man City are interested in Bayern star Jamal Musiala. The 20-year-old Germany international has also caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool as the two Premier League heavyweights jostle for the attacking midfielder’s signature. Musiala could act as a long-term replacement for De Bruyne, enabling City to sanction the veteran midfielder’s departure to Saudi Arabia next summer.

