Highlights Kevin de Bruyne could give Manchester City a huge boost by making his injury return against Arsenal.

De Bruyne has often been crucial to City and their success under Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City have many injury doubts heading into the game against the Gunners, enhancing the need to have De Bruyne available.

Manchester City are entering the last 10 games of their Premier League campaign, and they could now have their talisman Kevin de Bruyne fit for their title showdown against Arsenal on Sunday, according to ESPN.

The Etihad Stadium outfit have won each of the last three Premier League campaigns, and many title run-ins have seen Arsenal and Liverpool - the latter especially - mystified as to how they haven’t won silverware. Recent history has shown us how relentless they can be in the closing stages of the season with silverware in their sights.

Fans in the blue half of Manchester will be hoping for the same again this season, with their side going through a three-horse race against Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp’s men in one of the biggest blockbuster title races in recent memory. And they’ll be buoyed by the news that De Bruyne is returning to the fold at the Etihad Stadium for this weekend's clash against the Gunners.

Kevin de Bruyne Set to Return

The midfielder has been used sparingly over the past month

A report by ESPN states that City are optimistic that the Belgian magician will be ready and fit for the six-pointer at the weekend.

De Bruyne missed the FA Cup win over Newcastle two weeks ago with a groin injury, and that led to him failing to be called up to Belgium’s national team for the friendlies against Ireland and England, of which they drew both.

City are not reliant on De Bruyne, but they certainly see better results when he is available, with his right foot capable of producing assists that we rarely see the likes of in world football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin de Bruyne ranks third for most assists in Premier League history (107), behind only Cesc Fabregas (111) and Ryan Giggs (162).

Having picked up an injury in the opening game of the season against Burnley, De Bruyne only made his return in the new year against Newcastle; and a 21-minute outing turned the game on its head with a goal and an assist late on. He picked up three further assists in his three following games, but he’s only been used sporadically since owing to injury awareness.

He is now training with the first team again, and having trained with the under-23 squad on Tuesday, the midfield wizard stands a chance of featuring against the Gunners.

Man City Well Placed to Win Another Premier League Title

The reigning champions remain favourites despite sitting in third place

Liverpool and Arsenal have both felt the anguish of a late City title charge in recent seasons. 2018/19 was a campaign where a rampant Liverpool continued to put pressure on their title rivals, and Klopp's side did all they could as they won each of their final nine games in the Premier League, a superb run of form that would be enough to clinch the title in any other season. But City swept the way with 14 wins of their own to hoist the trophy on the final day.

It was the same in 2021/22; City won nine of their last 12 games, alongside a 12-game winning streak stretching from early November to mid January to beat them to the title on the final day of the season again.

Arsenal then felt the brunt of City’s relentlessness last season. Pep Guardiola’s men had a relatively poor campaign up until mid-February, dropping points in eight of their 24 games to see Arsenal go ahead in the final stages of the season. But once again, a 12-game winning streak saw City wrap up the title with three games to go.

With that in mind, both Liverpool and Arsenal will be looking to avoid any PTSD picked up over the past five years - and it could play into City’s hands.