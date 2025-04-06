Manchester City are preparing to ramp up their pursuit of Florian Wirtz and believe they may hold a crucial advantage, in what is expected to be one of the most high-profile transfer races of the summer.

The 21-year-old is viewed as an ideal long-term successor to Kevin De Bruyne at the Etihad, and City are positioning themselves to land the Bayer Leverkusen star. However, competition is fierce. Bayern Munich are also keen, and many in Germany believe they remain favourites to keep the player in the Bundesliga. City see one significant factor that could work in their favour in the coming weeks, and that is whether Leverkusen will have a reluctance to sell their brightest talent to Bayern.

Man City Could Hold Advantage in Wirtz Race

Bayer might not sell to Bayern

With Alonso’s side now pushing the Bavarian giants closer than any other German club, there is intrigue as to whether Leverkusen would prefer to avoid strengthening their biggest domestic rival. A move abroad to the Premier League may be easier to digest. City hope such a stance could help tilt the balance.

The player is expected to cost in the region of £100 million, and while Wirtz has not yet made a decision over his next move, clubs are circling. Bayern have long made their admiration known, quietly building relationships around the player in recent years.

They are confident they can put together a compelling offer when the time comes, and staying in Germany may well appeal to Wirtz. From a personal perspective, the pathway to Bayern would be more seamless. But Leverkusen’s stance on strengthening a rival may complicate that plan. City, meanwhile, have maintained contact with the player’s camp since last summer.

At that point, Wirtz, described as a 'genius' by Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso, made it clear he would stay in Germany for at least another season, but City have kept the dialogue open and are ready to act should the situation shift. Pep Guardiola is expected to play a key role in any attempt to sign Wirtz. He remains a significant pull for top players, and City believe the opportunity to work under him could be a persuasive factor in convincing Wirtz to test himself in the Premier League.