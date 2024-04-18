Highlights David Ornstein says Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has 'really strong' interest from Saudi clubs this summer.

The Belgian and City both face a big decision on what they want to do next.

Ornstein says De Bruyne would be an "immense loss" for City even if Phil Foden could play in the No.10 positon.

Manchester City are facing a "seismic moment" as Kevin De Bruyne attracts interest from the Saudi Pro League. The 32-year-old was pivotal despite defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, but is now heading towards the final year of his deal at the Etihad Stadium.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has said on the Back Pages podcast that both City and De Bruyne have got decisions to make heading into the summer, with a number of factors to be taken into account when discussing the player's future. There is age, injuries, Saudi interest and potential replacments to think about - even if De Bruyne won't be leaving just yet.

Multiple Decisions to be Made

There are plenty of factors to be considered

"He's got a decision to make," Ornstein said. "He'll be approaching the last 12 months of his contract. He's into his 30s, he's had injuries. There is really strong interest in him from the Saudi Pro League, and so there will be a decision for him to make, for Manchester City to make, and it's a seismic moment for them.

"If he continues, then you hopefully get the best of him for a bit longer. But at some point you're going to need to replace him. If he's to go, then do you bring Phil Foden into that number 10 position? Do you sign a new winger? They've been considering that sort of thing for a number of months now."

De Bruyne is still making his impact felt more than ever, with his qualities on show for everyone to see. He could have won City the game against Real Madrid on Wednesday and, while he didn't, he still made sure everyone knows exactly what he's about.

"But he is the key piece in the jigsaw," Ornstein added. "He's their conductor, he makes them tick. He's immense when he plays, even when he's not at full fitness, which he hasn't been this season. He spent so much time out and I think City have missed him dearly.

"When you see him play, when you're there in the stadium in particular, you're reminded of his drive and his quality and his vision. He got City back into the game (against Real Madrid). He should have scored two more straight after. He would be an immense loss."

Strong Performance in Real Madrid Defeat

GIVEMESPORT gave De Bruyne an eight out of 10 for his performance in the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, with the following verdict: "Consistently got the better of Toni Kroos in the centre of midfield. Created a number of great chances for City, and eventually got the goal he deserved in the second half when he pounced on a poor clearance from Antonio Rudiger to rifle the ball home."

De Bruyne was replaced in the 112th minute of the game - the 22nd minute of extra time - and Guardiola revealed after the match that De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Manuel Akanji all asked him to be substituted because they couldn't continue in the game. It was unfortunate for City that Mateo Kovacic, who replaced De Bruyne, missed his penalty in the shootout.