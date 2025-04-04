Summary Manchester City fans have been rocked by the news that Kevin De Bruyne will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

De Bruyne has been at the Etihad since 2015 but has struggled for fitness in recent times.

Fans have earmarked a potential replacement for the Belgian.

Manchester City fans were rocked with the news on Friday afternoon that Kevin De Bruyne would be leaving the club at the end of the season. The Belgian has been a mainstay in the City team ever since joining in 2015, but recurring injuries over the last couple of seasons have meant his impact on the squad has waned as he entered his thirties.

Even still, the news of him officially announcing his impending departure has still sent shockwaves around those involved with or supporters of the Etihad outfit. Despite that, though, the ideal replacement to fill the shoes of a player who has been one of the Premier League's greatest is straightforward on the surface, and it is a man that City have expressed interest in previously.

Florian Wirtz the Ideal Replacement for Kevin De Bruyne