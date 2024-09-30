Manchester City supporters are desperate to ensure that boss Pep Guardiola remains at the helm for the foreseeable future and it has resulted in two sections of the fanbase coming together to raise cash for a new banner at the Etihad Stadium in an attempt to persuade the tactician to stay in charge, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues have got their hands on silverware 18 times during the Spaniard's reign and, despite being forced to settle for back-to-back stalemates against Arsenal and Newcastle United in their last two encounters, they are battling it out to be crowned champions for a fifth season on the spin.

Although fans are having to contend with there being uncertainty over Manchester City's future due to the hearing into the 115 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules beginning earlier this month, there remains desperation for Guardiola to pen a contract extension.

Supporters Want to Show Love for Guardiola

Crowdfunding campaign underway to commission stadium piece

Sections of the Manchester City fanbase are planning to show their love for Guardiola by accruing enough funds to put a new banner in place at the Etihad Stadium, according to GMS sources, with the intention being for it to catch his eye and convince him to remain in his current surroundings instead of heading through the exit door.

Independent podcast Ninety Three Twenty has joined forces with the 1894 Group Manchester to get a crowdfunding campaign going in an attempt to get into a position to commission a piece devoted to the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona head coach, which will be unfurled at the Sky Blues' home.

GMS sources have been informed that there is a serious possibility that the message written onto the banner will be in Catalan instead of English as supporters are determined to identify unique ways to persuade Guardiola to sign an extended contract at Manchester City instead of moving onto pastures new at the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola's season-by-season Premier League record at Manchester City Season Matches Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Position 2016/17 38 23 9 6 80 39 3rd 2017/18 38 32 4 2 106 27 1st 2018/19 38 32 2 4 95 23 1st 2019/20 38 26 3 9 102 35 2nd 2020/21 38 27 5 6 83 32 1st 2021/22 38 29 6 3 99 26 1st 2022/23 38 28 5 5 94 33 1st 2023/24 38 28 7 3 96 34 1st 2024/25 6 4 2 0 14 6 2nd Statistics correct as of 30/09/2024

Although the 53-year-old is on a deal worth in the region of £20million-per-year at the Etihad Stadium, he entered the final 12 months of the agreement in the summer and it has resulted in this being his final campaign in the hot-seat if he does not sign on the dotted line during negotiations in the coming weeks.

Manchester City have enjoyed a dominant spell in English football under Guardiola's stewardship, with them also ending their wait for a first Champions League crown in 2023, and GMS sources have learned that there is hope a new banner will emphasise that he retains the full backing of the fanbase in what is a difficult period of the club's history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City have averaged 2.35 points-per-game in the Premier League during Pep Guardiola's reign

Guardiola Poised to Make Final Decision Soon

Tactician expected to reveal future plans before end of season

GMS sources have been told that Guardiola and Manchester City are expected to reveal an update on his contract situation during the season, but it remains unclear exactly when the fanbase will have clarity over whether he will still be at the helm when the 2025/26 campaign gets underway in 11 months' time.

The three-time Champions League-winning boss has led the Sky Blues to 355 victories over the course of his 481-match stint, with his side finding the back of the net on 1,220 occasions along the way, and he is poised to hold discussions with key figures behind the scenes over his future.

There has been renewed hope since the summer that Guardiola will sign a new contract which will extend his stay, GMS sources understand, and supporters are keen to discover whether Manchester City have entered the final months under his guidance and are preparing to enter a new era.

Related Newcastle United 1-1 Man City: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Manchester City weren't quite at their best as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle at St. James' Park.

Guardiola was recently ranked by GMS among the top 10 most decorated coaches in sports history, with Sir Alex Ferguson being the only football manager placing higher, and he is aware that he will have a queue of suitors competing for his signature if he walks away from the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt