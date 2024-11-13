Manchester City star Matheus Nunes is set to return to his favoured position in the heart of the midfield following the international break as he is on course to be rewarded after impressing boss Pep Guardiola with his performances on the left flank during an injury crisis at the Etihad Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues have been unable to call upon Jack Grealish since the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last month, with his lay-off forcing him to withdraw from the England squad for Nations League clashes against Greece and the Republic of Ireland, while Jeremy Doku also missed the loss to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Despite Nunes' best efforts outside his comfort zone, Guardiola is reeling after suffering a fourth consecutive defeat for the first time in his managerial career, and the Spanish tactician is planning to make alterations ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's trip to Manchester City on November 23.

Nunes Seen as Option to Help Fill Rodri Void

Portugal international impressing Guardiola with performances

Nunes is poised to contend with a positional change after the international break, according to GMS sources, as Guardiola has decided that his energy and endeavour in central midfield will give Manchester City a better chance of coping with the long-term absence of Ballon d'Or winner Rodri.

The Portugal international has been forced to bide his time since completing a £53million switch from Premier League rivals Wolves in September 2023 as he has struggled to work his way into the forefront of the Sky Blues' plans due to facing stiff competition for a regular starting berth.

But Nunes has taken advantage of Manchester City having numerous big-names on the treatment table by showcasing his talent as a left-sided attacker while the likes of Grealish and Doku have been nursing injuries, and GMS sources have been informed that Guardiola is pleased with the way he has adapted to becoming a more important member of the squad.

The 26-year-old, who is on a contract which allows him to pocket £130,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium, has succeeded in proving that he deserves more game time and is not on track to be dropped from the starting line-up despite the reigning Premier League champions being consigned to four defeats on the bounce.

There are concerns that Ilkay Gundogan and Mateo Kovacic are struggling to perform at a consistently high level throughout an entire fixture due to fatigue when they are deployed alongside each other, GMS sources have learned, and Guardiola has set his sights on returning Nunes to a more familiar position to help provide the backline with protection.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Nunes won four ground duels, made two tackles and completed a key pass during Manchester City's defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend

Sky Blues Hope Grealish's Condition Improves

Champions eager for winger to edge closer to returning to contention

GMS sources have been told Manchester City are hopeful that Grealish's condition will have improved by the time domestic action resumes later this month, putting him closer to being in contention for a starting berth, while Doku could join Savinho in being available for a wide berth against Tottenham.

Guardiola is desperate to have a fully fit squad as he aims to get his quest for a fifth consecutive Premier League title back on track, having fallen five points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool despite scoring the joint-second highest number of goals in the division this season, and he is eager to recover from the latest setback at the hands of Brighton.

Although Nunes is firmly in contention to be included in the starting line-up when Tottenham arrive at the Etihad Stadium after the international break, GMS sources understand that Kevin De Bruyne is also on track to be included in the matchday squad thanks to stepping up his return to the fray following injury problems.

But there is a growing possibility that the Belgium international will not be among Guardiola's options for much longer as GMS sources recently revealed that he is open to joining San Diego FC at the end of the season instead of taking a considerable pay cut in order to remain at Manchester City.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 13/11/2024