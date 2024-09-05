Manchester City star Rico Lewis is poised to enjoy a breakout campaign at the Etihad Stadium as he has earned boss Pep Guardiola's trust to feature in season-defining fixtures after moving ahead of club captain Kyle Walker in the pecking order, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Sky Blues sanctioned the £82million departure of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid last month, the reigning Premier League champions' title defence is going to plan as they have gone into the international break with a 100 per cent winning record thanks to seeing off Chelsea, Ipswich Town and West Ham United.

Ilkay Gundogan and Savinho joined Manchester City during the summer transfer window, with the latter completing a £30.8million switch after director of football Txiki Begiristain led the recruitment drive, but academy product Lewis has made himself one of the first names on the team sheet.

Lewis Ready to be Given More Responsibility

Right-back poised to be trusted in key clashes by Guardiola

This season is expected to be a major turning point in Lewis' career as he is in line to be given more responsibility by Guardiola, according to GMS sources, and the Manchester City fan favourite will be trusted to make the right-back position his own as his employers go in search of more silverware.

Although the 19-year-old has already made 54 appearances for his boyhood club, having progressed through their youth ranks, he had been forced to watch on from the sidelines at various points when the Sky Blues were involved in the Champions League knockout phase or facing a Premier League title challenger.

But GMS sources have been informed that Lewis' emergence has resulted in Walker no longer being nailed on to secure a regular starting berth, and Guardiola is prepared to give him more game time over the course of the campaign instead of reducing him to a bit-part role after an encouraging start to the season.

Rico Lewis' statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Kyle Walker Rico Lewis Kyle Walker Pass completion percentage 90.7 87.6 Percentage of dribblers tackled 55.0 49.5 Shot-creating actions 2.09 1.87 Tackles 1.45 1.15 Key passes 1.18 0.66 Blocks 0.77 0.65 Statistics correct as of 05/09/2024

The one-cap England international, who has four years remaining on his £25,000-per-week contract at the Etihad Stadium, has gained huge admiration for his role in the reigning champions' side and is on course to retain his place in the line-up when the Sky Blues host Brentford on September 14.

Key figures behind the scenes are confident that Lewis is set to make a name for himself in the coming months, GMS sources have learned, and he could follow in the footsteps of former Manchester City teammate Cole Palmer and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo in being the up-and-coming talent to catch the eye in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rico Lewis has made 169 passes during the early stages of the Premier League campaign, with only six Manchester City teammates bettering that figure

Walker Will Not be Frozen Out by Champions

Management of game time will become clearer later this month

GMS sources have been told that the management of Walker's game time will become clearer when Manchester City get their Champions League campaign underway against Inter Milan later this month, and he will be given opportunities to feature instead of being left by the wayside following Lewis' development into a starting full-back.

The 34-year-old has been limited to just two minutes of action this term, with him coming off the bench during last weekend's win at West Ham to make his 302nd appearance for the Sky Blues, and he was omitted from England's squad for the Nations League clashes against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Lewis' selection by Three Lions interim boss Lee Carsley at Walker's expense is a sign of the times for club and country, GMS sources understand, while the latter is still gaining interest from the Saudi Pro League as he considers whether to embark on a fresh challenge at this stage of his career.

GMS sources recently revealed that the former Tottenham Hotspur man had been pinpointed as a target by outfits in the Middle East during the early stages of the summer transfer window, with there being doubts over whether he would remain on Manchester City's books, and there is a possibility of him moving onto pastures new within the next 12 months.

