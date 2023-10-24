Highlights Manchester City are expected to have Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi among the leading candidates to eventually replace Pep Guardiola.

The Italian tactician has been pinpointed as the reigning Premier League champions' next manager by the current chief.

De Zerbi was previously targeted by Tottenham Hotspur thanks to his impressive spell at the Brighton helm.

Manchester City could appoint Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi as Pep Guardiola's successor as he has 'definitely got to be a contender' for the Etihad Stadium job, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why the Italian will be on the reigning Premier League champions' radar.

Although Guardiola has enjoyed plenty of success during his time at the Citizens' helm, having lifted silverware on 15 occasions, the hierarchy will already be planning for the former Barcelona chief's eventual departure.

The Spaniard is preparing to enter the final 18 months of his contract at the turn of the year, having put pen-to-paper close to a year ago, and he has all but decided that he will not extend his stay at Manchester City.

Guardiola pinpoints De Zerbi as successor

Guardiola told three Brighton players that De Zerbi will end up becoming Manchester City's next manager, according to the Telegraph, in the aftermath of the Seagulls securing European qualification for the first time in their history thanks to beating the soon-to-be-crowned Champions League winners at the Amex Stadium earlier this year.

The report suggests the 52-year-old has not been afraid to publicly acknowledge his admiration for the ex-Shakhtar Donetsk head coach, who headed into the Seagulls' hot-seat after Chelsea paid a £21.5million compensation fee to lure Graham Potter to Stamford Bridge in September 2022, with his tactical nous catching the eye.

It is understood that De Zerbi has been studying Guardiola's work for a number of years, meaning Manchester City's style would not drastically change if he is given the nod to come in as the much-celebrated manager's eventual successor.

Roberto De Zerbi's managerial record Matches 333 Won 142 Drawn 78 Lost 113 Goals for 585 Goals against 493 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

De Zerbi's impressive record at Brighton has resulted in him gaining interest from other Premier League clubs as well, with Tottenham Hotspur approaching him ahead of eventually settling on appointing Ange Postecoglou during the summer.

Spurs targeted the Brighton tactician after Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge told GIVEMESPORT that a move for De Zerbi was one to watch, with the top flight's biggest clubs admiring the impact he has made on the south coast.

Jones has no doubt that De Zerbi is in the running to become Manchester City's next manager as he is aware that the Citizens' hierarchy are impressed with the job he has done at Brighton.

The respected journalist feels the 44-year-old has taken the Seagulls to another level since succeeding Potter, which has caught the eye of the Etihad Stadium-based outfit.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think he has definitely got to be a contender for that job when you consider what he has done at Brighton since coming in. "Graham Potter left the job and nobody could really believe it. We thought that would be the end of that Brighton project, but De Zerbi took what Graham Potter had done and made it a lot better. "He is continuing to strive to improve where Brighton are, even today, when they're looking to knock on the door again of European football. I can see why Manchester City would be impressed by him."

£45m star edging towards Man City departure

It is increasingly likely that Kalvin Phillips will embark on a fresh challenge when the January window opens for business, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, with Manchester City and the 27-year-old agreeing a change of scenery may be needed to allow him to rediscover his best form.

The Italian journalist suggests the defensive midfielder, who headed to the Etihad Stadium in a £45million switch from boyhood club Leeds United less than 18 months ago, has set his sights on becoming a regular starter elsewhere as he looks to nail down a spot in England's Euro 2024 squad.

But Phillips is not short of options if he decides to quit Manchester City as Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is understood to be an admirer, while a loan to Bayern Munich has been mooted and Liverpool has emerged as an alternative destination.

Read more: Kalvin Phillips joining Everton rumours now 'hard to believe'

Newcastle United and Everton are also courting him after opting against sealing an exit when the Citizens were initially willing to sanction his departure during the summer window.

But Manchester City are in a strong negotiating position as Phillips still has just shy of five years remaining on his contract, which is understood to be worth £150,000-per-week.

Reliable reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the midfield enforcer remains keen to fight for a place in Guardiola's future plans as well, so there is still a possibility of him remaining in his current surroundings.