Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has tipped boss Pep Guardiola to lead the Etihad Stadium giants to four trophies before the end of the season despite enduring an unexpected run of form which saw the reigning Premier League champions suffer four consecutive defeats heading into the international break.

The Sky Blues fell five points adrift of Liverpool in the hunt to be crowned champions thanks to being consigned to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, while they have also been beaten by Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Sporting since October 30.

But Aguero, who found the back of the net 260 times over the course of 390 appearances for Manchester City during his playing career, is adamant that his former employers should not be ruled out of the title race as they are capable of winning all the competitions they are currently competing in.

The Argentine said: "I think City are favourites to win everything, including the league, the [FA] Cup, the (FIFA) Club World Cup, and the Champions [League]. Whatever City has to play for, they’ll be the firm favourites, but I think it all depends on the mentality they have because it’s not easy to always be the favourites.

"I think City are where they are because Guardiola knows very well how to keep that mentality. For me, he’s the key man for the club, so that the players have the same winning mentality.

"Sometimes it gets difficult to win, of course, and it’s normal, but Pep’s team has been up there since he took charge, and that’s something many people don’t see, and I think we have to acknowledge he is the reason his players have a winning mentality. He’s strict and he makes the team be consistent every single game throughout the season."

Having played under Guardiola 182 times during his trophy-laden spell at the Etihad Stadium, Aguero is insistent that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach deserves plenty of credit for making sure his charges refuse to give up when it comes to battling for silverware.

"We should take our hats off because it’s not easy to be there with the players every day, especially considering the players we’re talking about," added the ex-striker. "All the time, he’s like, 'Come on, we have to keep winning!'

"Living that every day can get exhausting sooner or later, but he’s been doing this for days, months, even years, and I think that’s why City are one of the favourites, because Pep never rests and he never gives a rest to his players. That, for me, is the key to success for any team."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 12/11/2024