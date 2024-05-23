Highlights Manchester City have pinpointed Vincent Kompany as a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola despite being on the brink of taking over at Bayern Munich.

The Sky Blues will keep tabs on how the Belgian tactician adapts to fighting for regular silverware at the Allianz Arena if he leaves current employers Burnley.

Uncertainty over whether Pep Guardiola is aiming to remain at the helm for the long-term has led to Manchester City making contingency plans.

Manchester City have included Vincent Kompany on a shortlist of potential candidates who could succeed Pep Guardiola in the Etihad Stadium dugout despite the Burnley boss being on the brink of taking charge of Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues made history when they became the first English side to win the top flight title in four consecutive seasons, thanks to overcoming West Ham United last weekend to end Arsenal's hopes of being crowned the Premier League champions, and plans are being put in place for further success.

In the aftermath of retaining the crown, Manchester City chief Guardiola hinted that the 2024/25 campaign could be his final term in the hot-seat due to being prepared to enter the final 12 months of his contract, and sporting director Txiki Begiristain has started assessing managers who could be tasked with building on a memorable period for the club.

Kompany Eyed as Possible Contender for Sky Blues Job

Premier League champions could offer Etihad Stadium return

Kompany could seal a romantic return to Manchester City later in his managerial career, according to GMS sources, as he has been added by the reigning Premier League champions' key decision-makers to a list of candidates to keep an eye on ahead of Guardiola's eventual departure.

It is understood that the Belgian tactician is on the cusp of embarking on a fresh challenge as he has reached a verbal agreement to take over as Bayern Munich's new head coach, following Thomas Tuchel's exit at the end of the season, and discussions have begun between his suitors and Burnley.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City are seeing Kompany's opportunity to fight for regular silverware at the Allianz Arena as an ideal chance to monitor how he handles a pressurised job where he is expected to continually challenge for the Bundesliga title and Champions League glory.

Vincent Kompany's managerial record compared to Pep Guardiola Vincent Kompany Pep Guardiola Matches 191 879 Won 84 652 Drawn 54 120 Lost 53 107 Goals for 322 2247 Goals against 243 726 Statistics correct as of 23/05/2024

The former central defender already has an affinity with the Sky Blues' fanbase thanks to enjoying a fruitful spell at the Etihad Stadium during his playing career, making 360 appearances and lifting silverware on 12 occasions, resulting in him remaining on the hierarchy's radar despite being unable to keep Burnley in the Premier League.

Although Kompany appears to be on his way to Germany, with Bayern looking to reach a compromise despite his current employers seeking a compensation package worth in the region of £17million, Manchester City will continue keeping tabs ahead of potentially offering a route back to familiar surroundings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vincent Kompany has been defeated on all three occasions he has come up against Manchester City during the early stages of his managerial career, conceding 12 goals along the way

Guardiola Uncertainty Resulting in Contingency Plans

Spaniard raising doubts over whether he will stay in current role

GMS sources have been told that it is unclear whether Guardiola will be open to penning a contract extension to remain in charge of Manchester City beyond the end of the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign, resulting in key figures behind the scenes being forced to make contingency plans.

Although there is a general belief that the former Barcelona head coach will remain at the helm for one more year, allowing him to see out the remainder of his current agreement, the possibility of him committing his long-term future to the club as he looks to make further history at the Etihad Stadium cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Kompany, who has been described as 'exceptional' by Guardiola after playing under him during the latter stages of his career, is understood to be among the names on Manchester City's radar as they have been made aware that they could be forced into seeking a fresh face in the dugout sooner rather than later.

But the 38-year-old will be under no illusions that replacing the current Sky Blues chief, who has been ranked as the best manager in the world by GMS, will be a difficult challenge after a period which has seen the club become a dominant force and winning trophies on a regular basis.

