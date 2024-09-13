Manchester City star Jack Grealish has been left in no doubt that he remains a key part of the Sky Blues' project as the Etihad Stadium fan favourite held discussions with boss Pep Guardiola over his future role in the aftermath of suffering a significant blow in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The winger was among the names cut from England's 26-man squad for Euro 2024 when then-chief Gareth Southgate made final alterations before the flight to Germany, resulting in him hitting a fresh low point in his career just a matter of weeks after getting his hands on the Premier League title.

Grealish's omission from the Three Lions' travelling party came after he struggled to make himself one of the first names on Manchester City's team sheet last term, with him being restricted to just 10 top flight starts, and he is keen to prove his doubters wrong during the remainder of the campaign.

Guardiola Gave Grealish Summer Assurances

Winger returned for pre-season among fittest members of squad

Grealish was given assurances by Guardiola that he is still at the forefront of the Spanish tactician's plans at Manchester City when they had conversations during the summer, according to GMS sources, and he has retained his full support to rediscover his best form after the heartbreak of missing out on representing England at Euro 2024.

The 29-year-old became the most expensive acquisition in British football history when he completed a £100million switch from boyhood club Aston Villa in August 2021, but he has been forced to contend with competition from the likes of Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku for a regular starting berth.

GMS sources have been informed that Grealish reacted to the setback of missing out on England's squad by ensuring he returned for pre-season as one of the fittest players at Manchester City, and Guardiola is expecting him to enjoy an eye-catching season as he aims to bounce back.

Jack Grealish's season-by-season record in the Premier League Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 2 0 0 1 0 2023/24 20 3 1 7 0 2022/23 28 5 7 4 0 2021/22 26 3 3 3 0 2020/21 26 6 10 5 0 2019/20 36 8 6 8 0 2015/16 16 1 0 1 0 2014/15 17 0 1 0 0 2013/14 1 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 13/09/2024

The three-time Premier League champion still has just shy of three years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket £300,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium, and the Sky Blues did not entertain the possibility of cashing in when there was an opportunity during the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GMS, Charlotte FC head coach Dean Smith recently backed Grealish to put in improved performances after struggling with injuries last term, and he will be eager to build on a positive international break by maintaining his place in Manchester City's starting line-up when they host Brentford on Saturday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jack Grealish completed 92.3 per cent of his attempted passes when he started Manchester City's 3-1 win over West Ham United last time out

Sky Blues Not Poised to Change Grealish Role

Title-winner shone when deployed in different system for England

Manchester City sources have told GMS that they are completely satisfied with the way Grealish performs in their style of play and they have no plans to alter his position or role despite shining when England beat the Republic of Ireland and Finland in Nations League encounters during the break from domestic action.

ITV Sport pundit Ian Wright was full of praise for the wide-man when he was asked to evaluate his display in the latter fixture at Wembley, saying:

“Really progressive, taking people on, dictating, exactly what you want to see, getting past people, what we know he’s great at doing. “We haven’t seen so much of it at City, but we’ve seen it in the last couple of games for England. Again, it comes down to the opposition. But it’s great to see him playing in that style, and hopefully it can be enough to force him into this England team.”

But GMS sources understand that the role Grealish was handed by interim England boss Lee Carsley is at odds with how he is asked to play at Manchester City, and Guardiola will not entertain altering his style to benefit him despite offering his full support when he has come under the microscope for his performances.

