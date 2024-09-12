A significant points deduction appears to be the most likely form of punishment for Manchester City's 115 breaches of financial fair play regulations, according to a new report. The defending champions will face a hearing starting on Monday to decide whether or not the club are indeed guilty of breaking FFP regulations over 14 seasons, starting from the 2009/2010 campaign.

While expulsion from the Premier League remains a possibility, it has been claimed that a severe deduction that could be up to seven times worse than what Nottingham Forest were handed last season is the most likely consequence and would act as a strong enough deterrent for other clubs to avoid similar practices.

Manchester City Set For '30 Point' Deduction if Guilty

A solicitor has stated that 'nothing should be ruled out'

According to the latest update from the Evening Standard, it has been suggested that while no punishment is out of the realms of possibility, the most likely penalty could see the 2023 European Champions get slapped with as much as a 30 point deduction. Should this come to fruition, it would be the largest deduction in English football history, joining Luton Town who received the same punishment for entering administration during the 2008/09 season.

It has also been said that the worst case scenario, which would be expulsion from the top flight, is not completely off the table. In this case, it would be up to EFL clubs to vote on what division Pep Guardiola's side would be welcomed into.

Expert Dan Chapman commented on the situation, explaining its complexities and reiterating the severity of the situation:

"Considerable uncertainty remains on the current status of the Premier League proceedings against Manchester City. It would appear that these charges are far more serious, if they are proven, than the charges which Everton and Nottingham Forest recently admitted. Those clubs were charged with a breach of spending rules that they admitted. "The independent commission that will hear the case will have almost limitless powers, and sanctions could range from fines to points deductions to expulsion from the Premier League."

City Unlikely to be Stripped of Premier League Titles

Chances of City losing their honours described as 'remote'

One potential sanction that the Cityzens look set to avoid is being stripped of their Premier League titles. It has been suggested that without the breaking of FFP regulations, City would not have become the dominant force in English football that they have become.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City lifted six Premier League titles in the period that they have been alleged to have breached FFP rules.

However, sources close to the investigation have claimed that the chances of the Etihad outfit losing these titles in retrospect is 'remote.' Were that happen, their neighbours, Manchester United, would become the biggest beneficiaries, as they finished runners-up to the Sky Blues on three occasions during this period.