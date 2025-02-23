Liverpool moved a step closer to the Premier League title with a 2-0 win over Manchester City, but Trent Alexander-Arnold will be relieved his side were victorious given his poor display at the Etihad. The English right-back has starred for Arne Slot's Reds this season, and stunning showings have explained why Real Madrid are showing interest in signing him in the summer.

The 26-year-old played an important role in Dominik Szoboszlai's strike in the 37th minute, starting the brilliant move that finished with the Hungarian midfielder putting the visitors two-nil ahead. The magnificent Mohamed Salah had opened the scoring in the 14th minute on a day that saw the Merseyside giants move ten points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool were impressive and showed the characteristics of champions with their win away to defending champions City. Slot will have worn a huge smile after the final whistle, although he might not be too pleased with Alexander-Arnold's display.

Alexander-Arnold Stood Out Like A Sore Thumb In City Win

Liverpool's playmaking genius was a defensive disaster