Reports earlier in the season have suggested that Leroy Sane could replace Salah, with the German aware he is on Liverpool's shortlist.

Sane's proven Premier League ability makes him a viable option if Salah leaves, with Dougie Critchley labelling him as 'box office'

Mohamed Salah continues to be linked with a move away from Liverpool despite reports that he is set to stay at Anfield under Arne Slot - and that has opened up rumours touting former Manchester City man Leroy Sane to the club due to his "box office nature".

Salah has been Liverpool's most consistent attacker throughout the Jurgen Klopp era, having racked up over 20 goals in all competitions in every single season that he has played for the Reds - and this year is no different. Even though it's arguable that the Egyptian has so far produced his worst campaign to date, his 17 Premier League strikes have seen him rank only behind Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins, Alexander Isak and Dominic Solanke in the league - still being the main threat when it comes to Liverpool's attack.

However, a loss of form in recent weeks, Klopp's departure and their infamous squabble on the touchline vs West Ham United last weekend has opened up potential rumours that he could be set to leave the Merseyside outfit, especially having been subject to interest from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad last summer. But whilst a move seems an improbability at present, Sky Sports pundit Dougie Critchley has already sounded out his personal pick to replace Salah should he leave - with Sane being lauded as a "phenomenal, box office" star who could pick up the pieces.

Critchley: Leroy Sane Should Replace Mo Salah

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Critchley highlighted Sane's ability to shine in key moments as a reason for why Liverpool should target him should their star attacker depart for pastures new. He said:

"I'll admit it, I'm biased... I've always loved Sane. Up until November, he was phenomenal, yes he dipped... but as last night proved he's still so capable of box office moments. I don't think he'd go, but if Salah was to leave Liverpool, he'd be my 1st choice replacement."

Leroy Sane is on Liverpool's Shortlist

The Bayern Munich star already has Premier League pedigree

Sane has already proved that he can cut it in the Premier League, which of course would be a huge bonus to the Reds if they are to bring in a ready-made replacement for Salah. Totting up 90 Premier League appearances for the Citizens and 135 overall, Sane was a key part of City's centurion's side and having played alongside Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero in a star-studded attack, it was no surprise that City were the runaway leaders in the top-flight.

Tall, quick, superb from distance and a world-class dribbler, Sane is one of the best in the world in his position; and having operated on the right-flank for the German outfit, he could well replicate what Salah has done if Slot was to opt to bring him in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leroy Sane's best season in front of goal for Manchester City was in 2018-19, where he notched 16 goals for the Etihad outfit

A report by Christian Falk earlier in the season suggested that Sane was on Liverpool’s shortlist amid his contract standoff with Bayern, and with his contract set to expire at the end of next season, the Bavarian outfit have a huge decision to make in terms of selling him for a fee this summer, or risking losing him for free next season.

Falk further stated that Sane was aware of Liverpool’s interest, though he was yet to make a decision and the summer transfer window is most likely the time that he will decide upon his next move.

