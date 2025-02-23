Manchester City's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool highlighted how the Cityzens desperately need a complete squad reset and this should be ignited by the departure of club legend Kevin De Bruyne this summer. The Belgian was left on the bench for his side's loss to Real Madrid midweek as they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League.

Pep Guardiola insisted that the decision wasn't based on any fitness concerns but insisted the 33-year-old was still capable of playing in the big games. He was given the chance to prove this when starting against Liverpool at the Etihad on Sunday evening, but he did nothing to quash suggestions that his time at the top level is over.

Mohamed Salah (14') and Dominik Szoboszlai (37') ensured the Merseysiders moved 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League after Arsenal's dismal 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday. The visitors were largely in control of proceedings, especially in the middle of the park, with De Bruyne ineffective.

De Bruyne's Sad Showing Against Liverpool Spells The End

Guardiola must bid farewell to Manchester City's all-time great

Arguably, City's greatest-ever servant, the Belgium international, no longer possesses the creative brilliance and midfield mastery that Premier League fans have come to know of. De Bruyne lasted 66 minutes before Guardiola had seen enough and brought him off for the younger James McAtee and this breathed life into the hosts' midfield.

The Premier League's second all-time assister has regressed and this was displayed in a fixture he usually relishes. His pitiful shot came in the midst of winning two of four ground duels, and his usual calmness in possession was missing as he had the ball picked off him on eleven occasions and completed only 79% of his attempted passes.

Kevin De Bruyne vs Liverpool Minutes Played 66' Touches 41 Accurate passes 23/29 (79%) Key passes 2 Crosses (acc.) 2 (1) Long balls (acc.) 4 (2) Shots on target 0 Shots off target 1 Shots blocked 1 Dribble attempts (succ.) 2 (1) Ground duels (won) 4 (2) Possession lost 11

Guardiola is no longer able to rely on De Bruyne for high-profile games and high-pressure situations and this was reflected when he shot high and wide with a poor effort on the stroke of half-time. The rumour mill points towards the Spaniard calling time on his captain's Etihad career this summer when his contract expires and MLS side San Diego FC are reportedly 'confident' of bringing him to the United States.

Fans Rip Into 'Washed' De Bruyne

The consensus is that age has got to the City great

Fans on social media were as ruthless as ever when reacting to De Bruyne's display against Liverpool on a day when man-of-the-match Salah, 32, continued to prove that age is just a number to him. One fan wrote: 'Sad to see Kevin De Bruyne is on his last legs.' while another remarked: ''De Bruyne looks finished at this level uttery dreadful in that 1st half.'

De Bruyne has written his name in City's history books ever since arriving at the Etihad in the summer of 2015, but today seemed to be his curtain call, with one fan asking: 'Why is no one talking about the downfall of De Bruyne. The guy can barely complete a pass.'

His alarming drop off this season has seemingly reached its most obvious period following the Liverpool loss, with one fan dubbing his performance an 'absolute shocker' while another was shocked, 'This can’t be real man, De Bruyne is washed'.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 23/02/2025.