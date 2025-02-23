Liverpool picked up a huge three points away to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, strengthening their lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points.

Despite a strong opening 10 minutes from the home side, it was Liverpool who took the lead in the 14th minute through Mohamed Salah yet again. The goal came from a smartly worked corner routine which found the Egyptian in the box and his deflected effort beat Ederson. It was a good goal but City will be disappointed with it as they conceded the corner after sloppy play at the back.

On the half-hour mark, the hosts had the ball in the back of the net thanks to a very tidy finish from Omar Marmoush but the linesman held his flag up for offside and the match restarted at 0-1.

Just seven minutes after City thought they had the match level, they were sucker-punched as Dominik Szoboszlai made it 2-0 to the Premier League leaders. Trent Alexander-Arnold played a lofted ball down the right flank to Salah who cut it back to the Hungarian who placed a smart, low finish into the back of the net, leaving Ederson rooted to the spot.

Szoboszlai's goal was the last piece of action in the first half and the visitors went into the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Liverpool thought they had entered dreamland in the 56th minute when they crafted a nice move and the ball was tapped in by Curtis Jones but the goal was chalked off for offside.

There was not much goalmouth action in the second half despite the home side dominating possession and having eight attempts on goal and the match ended 2-0 to Liverpool and they now find themselves 11 points ahead of second-place Arsenal.

Manchester City 0-2 Liverpool - Match Statistics Manchester City Statistic Liverpool 67 Possession (%) 33 16 Shots 8 5 Shots on Target 4 7 Corners 5 2 Saves 5 0 Yellow Cards 0 0 Red Cards 0

Manchester City Player Ratings

GK: Ederson - 6/10

Couldn't really do anything for Liverpool's goals as the first took a big deflection and the second was a smart finish.

RB: Rico Lewis - 6/10

Energetic with and without the ball but didn't have any moments of real quality during the match.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov - 6.5/10

The youngster was good playing the ball out from the back, but he also had some shaky moments where he looked nervous and was close to making errors.

CB: Nathan Ake - 6.5/10

Didn't have much to do defensively as most of Liverpool's attacks were played out wide, but just like his defensive partner, Ake was decent on the ball.

LB: Josko Gvardiol - 6.5/10

Struggled to deal with the attacking threat of Salah but at times he defended aggressively and got his team out of trouble.

DM: Nico Gonzalez - 6.5/10

A calm presence in midfield. The Spaniard had the responsibility of bringing the ball out from the back which he did well but he didn't really offer anything going forward.

AM: Kevin De Bruyne - 5/10

Struggled to have anywhere near as much creative influence on the match as he has done in this fixture in recent years. De Bruyne looked off the pace for the majority of the match.

AM: Omar Marmoush - 7/10

Tried to make things happen but his teammates were not on the same wavelength. He threatened the Liverpool defence with his pace and also put in some really good crosses.

RW: Savinho - 7.5/10

Used his pace and trickery very well attacking down the right flank and was City's biggest attacking threat alongside Doku.

ST: Phil Foden - 6/10

Despite playing up front, Foden didn't have many touches in forward areas and instead looked to drop deep which also didn't really work.

LW: Jeremy Doku - 8/10

Had the beating of Alexander-Arnold pretty much every time he took him on but let himself down at times with his final delivery into the box.

SUB: James McAtee - 6/10

Hardly touched the ball despite being on the pitch for over 25 minutes.

SUB: Ilkay Gundogan - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on.

SUB: Ruben Dias - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on.

SUB: Mateo Kovacic - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on.

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK: Alisson Becker - 8/10

Commanded his area very well and made a few good saves.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5.5/10

Really struggled to defend against Doku every time he ran at him and didn't have the attacking output he usually has.

CB: Ibrahima Konate - 7.5/10

Put his body on the line and made many great blocks and clearances.

CB: Virgil van Dijk - 7.5/10

Defended well against City's set pieces and crosses and just like Konate, van Dijk made several fantastic blocks and clearances.

LB: Andrew Robertson - 7/10

Didn't see much of the ball at all but defended okay up against Savinho when he needed to.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

Gravenberch's energy in midfield was very good but he didn't see much of the ball as Liverpool didn't have anywhere near as much possession as they usually do.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10

Pressed well and worked very hard which he needed to do as City dominated the ball.

CM: Curtis Jones - 6.5/10

Played in multiple positions throughout the match which was naturally difficult for him.

RW: Mohamed Salah - 9/10

Another stellar performance from the Egyptian. Salah looked incredibly dangerous every single time he picked up the ball and got yet another two goal-contributions for himself, which takes him to a ridiculous total of 40 in the Premier League this season.

ST: Dominik Szoboszlai - 8/10

Took his goal very well and worked hard throughout the match without the ball.

LW: Luis Diaz - 7.5/10

Worked hard and pressed very well but also proved to be a threat with the ball when he had it, running at the City defence and causing them problems.

SUB: Konstantinos Tsimikas - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on.​​​​​​​

SUB: Wataru Endo - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on.​​​​​​​

SUB: Cody Gakpo - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on.​​​​​​​

SUB: Harvey Elliott - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on.​​​​​​​

SUB: Jarell Quansah - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on.

Man of the Match

Mohamed Salah

Yet another top performance by the best player in the Premier League this season. The Egyptian superstar looked incredibly dangerous each and every time he had the ball at his feet in both wide positions as well as when he entered central positions. Salah took his goal and assist tally to 40 today with 11 matches left to play in the Premier League which is simply staggering and shows just how good he is.

Not only was Salah quality in the final third, he also did his fair share defensively and pressing as Manchester City dominated possession throughout the match.