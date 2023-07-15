Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wouldn’t have a problem with putting Joao Cancelo or Aymeric Laporte in a swap deal for an Arsenal star at the Etihad Stadium, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Sky Blues hope to bolster their squad as they face the unenviable task of replicating last season’s treble-winning campaign.

Man City transfer news – Kieran Tierney

According to FootballTransfers, Manchester City and Arsenal are in talks over a potential swap deal which would involve Kieran Tierney joining the club in place of Joao Cancelo.

Both players could leave their respective clubs, with Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta being an admirer of Cancelo and Guardiola having an interest in Tierney’s services.

The same publication indicates that Cancelo has a poor relationship with Guardiola, who has made it clear he doesn’t want him at the club following his loan move to Bayern Munich during the second half of last season.

Meanwhile, Tierney, once dubbed a “warrior” by Ashley Cole, could leave the Emirates Stadium in a deal worth £35m, with Newcastle United being favourites ahead of City for his signature.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 26-year-old would ‘jump at the chance’ to join Man City, though can’t see a deal between the two clubs happening.

And Jones agrees and believes that Tierney doesn’t fit in with the type of full-backs Guardiola usually signs but claims that the Catalan head coach wouldn’t avoid a swap deal with Arsenal if the transfer was right.

What has Jones said about Man City and Tierney?

When asked if City could consider swapping Cancelo or Aymeric Laporte for Tierney, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't think Pep would necessarily have a problem letting a player go to Arsenal. I think the problem for Man City would be the conditions around the signing of Tierney and the money needed to do that, given the way their squad build is now, in terms of the types of full-backs they also go for. So, I'm not convinced that this one will come through.

“But if the conditions were that one of those players had to join Arsenal in terms of getting Tierney into the Etihad, then I think Pep would entertain it. I don't think he’d necessarily have a problem with it.”

Who else could Man City sign this summer?

Tierney is just one of several players that Manchester City are credited with an interest in this summer.

According to The Athletic, City have agreed personal terms with RB Leipzig and Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol, with the Bundesliga side resigned to losing him but only for over €100m (£85m).

Jones has recently backed the 21-year-old to be a fantastic signing for Guardiola’s outfit in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, as they bolster their backline options.

Meanwhile, the Sky Blues are interested in Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill, according to the Evening Standard.

However, Mauricio Pochettino’s side could offer the U21 European Champion a new deal to remain at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer.

City have got several plates spinning in their bid to bolster Guardiola’s backline and hope to make a first-team signing imminently.