Manchester City are close to an agreement to extend a key player’s contract at the Etihad Stadium in the coming days, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Pep Guardiola hopes to keep the pivotal players who helped his Sky Blues side to a historic treble last season, with the Premier League campaign getting underway next month.

Man City news – Latest

Unsurprisingly, it’s been a calm summer at Manchester City, who will be taking stock after becoming only the second side in English football to secure the treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup victories.

Manchester United’s success in 1999 looked like it wouldn’t be matched, but Guardiola’s side came up trumps by edging Arsenal in the fight for the league title before defeating their Manchester rivals in FA Cup final and triumphing over Inter to win their first-ever Champions League crown.

The only major outgoing at the Etihad Stadium has been that of club captain Ilkay Gundogan, who left at the end of his contract before signing for Barcelona following seven years of service at the Etihad Stadium.

In replacement, City have secured the signature of Chelsea and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who arrives in a deal which could reach £30m.

Therefore, Guardiola’s priority is to keep hold of the talent the club currently possesses, whilst freshening the side up in dribs and drabs in the upcoming transfer windows.

In keeping with that philosophy, Romano has claimed that Netherlands centre-back Nathan Ake, dubbed “unbelievable” by Jack Grealish, has reached an agreement on a new long-term deal with City, with his salary set to be increased.

It represents an impressive turnaround for the defender under Guardiola after transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the £40m signing was on Chelsea’s radar last summer.

And Romano believes that an agreement between Ake and City could be completed imminently.

What has Romano said about Man City and Ake?

Asked about Ake’s potential new contract, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “It's a matter of time. I think days. They have an agreement that is close. It’s about the final details of the contract, but the agreement is in place about the salary. It will be an improved wage and a long-term contract for Ake.”

What next for Man City?

Tying Ake down to a new deal is unlikely to be the final piece of business Man City conduct in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Bayern Munich are trying to push a deal to sign City and England right-back Kyle Walker.

The 33-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium but faces an uncertain few weeks before the end of the summer market.

Meanwhile, Sheth has also told GMS that City are interested in RB Leipzig and Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol, but the Bundesliga outfit want €100m (£86m) to allow the 21-year-old to leave.

Therefore, there is still the chance of both incomings and outgoings at the Etihad in the remaining month of the transfer window, as Guardiola aims to win an unprecedented fourth league title in a row.