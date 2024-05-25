Highlights Manchester United triumphed in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, dominating defensively and scoring on the counter.

City struggled to break down United's backline, with an uncharacteristically disjointed display.

United lift the trophy despite City's late push.

Manchester City and Manchester United came head to head in the final game of their respective seasons today at Wembley, looking to add their names to the long list of FA Cup winners from years gone by. And ultimately, it was United who came out on top of this FA Cup final derby to end their campaign on a high, recording a 2-1 victory over their rivals.

City were uncharacteristically poor defensively, and in attack, they were unable to break down a solid United backline. Though Pep Guardiola's side had a huge majority of possession, the Red Devils used their meager share very wisely and hit City on the counter-attack with devastating effect.

3:10 Related Ranking the Top 10 Goal-Scorers in FA Cup History GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the top ten highest scorers in FA Cup history.

United went in at half-time in complete control of this FA Cup match with a 2-0 lead, thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, and Erik ten Hag's side put in a resilient, professional performance to hold firm and frustrate their fierce rivals. With men behind the ball, United were able to restrict their opponents to fluid yet fruitless passing around the box, and the usually potent City were unable to find that all-important breakthrough until the 87th minute.

Determined not to allow Manchester City's record in the FA Cup to be blemished, Jeremy Doku entered the field at half-time and was a constant thorn in United's side, and finally got his reward late on. But, it wasn't enough, and United lifted the trophy after a nervy finish, doing just enough to secure a 2-1 win.

Key Match Statistics Manchester City Stats Manchester United 74% Possession 26% 19 Total shots 11 4 Shots on target 5 7 Corner kicks 1 1 Yellow cards 2

Match Highlights

Manchester City Player Ratings

An uncharacteristically stilted display

GK - Stefan Ortega - 4/10

Largely at fault for the huge error that led to United's opening goal, with zero communication between the City keeper and Gvardiol.

RB - Kyle Walker - 6/10

Handled the threat of Marcus Rashford far better than his young colleague handled Garnacho on the other side. Drew a big save from Onana in the second half.

CB - John Stones - 5/10

Has not played much for City this season, and it really showed as he just did not look like he could find the pace and rhythm of the game.

CB - Nathan Ake - 5/10

Really struggled to handle the Manchester United attack and, though he wasn't the only guilty member of the City squad, it made perfect sense that he was replaced at half-time.

LB - Josko Gvardiol - 4/10

Should have done better with the header that led to the opening goal for United, heading it into a really dangerous spot. Looked out of it from that point onwards.

CM - Rodri - 5/10

Rodri is usually the one player who can assert himself on a game, breaking down opposition attacks and turning possession around for City. Today, he looked a little lost in midfield.

CM - Kevin De Bruyne - 5/10

Looked a shadow of the world-class player we have become accustomed to seeing pull the strings for City. Attempted numerous runs and passes that would normally work, but they all failed miserably today. Hooked off ten minutes into the second half.

CM - Mateo Kovacic - 5/10

Could not get a handle on the midfield battle at all and was unable to assert his physicality, allowing United to dominate in the middle of the park. Was replaced at half-time.

RW - Bernardo Silva - 6/10

One of the few City players who ever looked like making something happen with his willingness to run at United's defence, but just couldn't make it click in the final third.

LW - Phil Foden - 6/10

Similar to De Bruyne, the little tricks, runs, and passes Foden usually finds so simple just would not come off for him today. A rare off-day for the PFA Player of the Season.

ST - Erling Haaland - 4/10

Glaringly absent in the first half. Struck the crossbar ten minutes into the second half. Did very little else after that, though, and really needs to get involved in games more.

Sub - Manuel Akanji (45' for Ake) - 6/10

City needed some stability at the back, and Akanji definitely improved things in that respect.

Sub - Jeremy Doku (45' for Kovacic) - 7/10

Really tried to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and attack the United defence. Ended up getting his goal late on, though Onana should have done better to keep it out.

Sub - Julian Alvarez (55' for De Bruyne) - 6/10

Didn't take long to get a shot on goal, but it was saved fairly easily by Onana.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho becomes the first teenager to score in an FA Cup final in 20 years. The last to do so was Cristiano Ronaldo, also for Manchester United, against Millwall in 2004.

Manchester United Player Ratings

The Red Devils win the midfield battle

GK - Andre Onana - 5/10

Had nothing to do in the first half. Made a couple of strong saves in the second, but was largely protected by his well-organised defence. Should have done a lot better to handle Doku's late strike that allowed City back into the game.

RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7/10

Heavily involved in attacking play, carrying the ball forward with intent regularly. In defensive areas, Wan-Bissaka did well to quash the threat of City's attackers, though he did struggle more as Doku grew into the game.

CB - Raphael Varane - 7/10

Not quite as involved as his centre-back partner, but the Frenchman quietly nullified the threat posed by City's offensive line.

CB - Lisandro Martinez - 8/10

Really solid at the back, managing to deal with City's creative play and clear the lines time and time again. Has to leave the field after 70 minutes with fitness issues.

LB - Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Played a great long ball through for Garnacho to chase that led to the first goal. Handled the threat of Bernardo Silva really effectively.

CM - Kobbie Mainoo - 8/10

Did well to find the space and keep his composure to add United's second goal. Was instrumental in helping United dominate the middle of the park and keep City's all-star midfield quiet.

CM - Sofyan Amrabat - 7/10

Did a lot of the dirty work, quietly breaking up play and turning it around in United's favour.

CM - Scott McTominay - 7/10

A really strong and professional performance from the Scotsman. Much like Amrabat, McTominay got stuck in, protecting his back four, while helping feed the ball forward for the United attackers.

AM - Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

Applied a world-class pass through for Kobbie Mainoo to score United's second goal, showing incredible vision. A true leader's performance from the skipper.

FW - Alejandro Garnacho - 8/10

A great run through and did well to gamble to grab the opening goal. Caused City problems throughout the first half, splitting the defence multiple times.

FW - Marcus Rashford - 7/10

Was instrumental in setting United on their way to the second goal, firing a precise cross-field ball for Garnacho to carry forward. Replaced with 20 minutes to go.

Sub - Jonny Evans (70' for Martinez) - 6/10

Had to hold firm in City's resurgent moments late on, and did fairly well to keep them at bay.

Sub - Rasmus Hojlund (70' for Rashford) - 7/10

Led the line fantastically when he came on, carrying the ball forward and holding up play really well.

Sub - Victor Lindelof (93' for Garnacho) - N/A

No time to make an impact.

Sub - Mason Mount (93' for McTominay) - N/A

No time to make an impact.

Man of the Match

Bruno Fernandes (Man United)

The ultimate captain's performance from the Portuguese star. Showed the maturity to lead his team through one of their most difficult battles, grinding hard in the middle of the pitch and helping the Red Devils transition from defence to attack time and time again.

His crowning moment, though, came early in the game when he provided a magical assist for Mainoo's decisive goal. The vision Fernandes showed to find his young teammate without even looking up and playing that wonderful first-time pass just shows how much of a quality player he really is.