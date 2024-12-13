There cannot have been many Manchester derbies in recent seasons where it is as difficult to make a case for either side to win the game as it will be this weekend.

Manchester City head into Sunday’s fascinating Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium on a streak of just one win in their last 10 matches in all competitions, including a 2-0 loss to Juventus in midweek, which is by far their poorest run of results under Pep Guardiola as manager. Understandably, talk of crisis is engulfing the club, adding an extra edge to this eagerly-awaited clash against their arch-rivals.

Decimal odds Fractional odds US moneyline Manchester City 1.6 6/10 -167 The Draw 5.5 9/2 450 Manchester United 5.0 4/1 400

While City fans are sweating on their team's form, what can we say about Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United? Above all else, that they remain, for now, unpredictable, and that at this early stage in the Portuguese’s reign at Old Trafford, his team is still a work in progress.

United have won three of their first six games in all competitions under Amorim, but they've also managed to collect three points from just one of their opening four Premier League games since he was appointed (that sole victory being their impressive 4-0 win at home to Everton on December 1). Given City’s dreadful form and the fact that United are still finding their feet under Amorim, it’s difficult to make a compelling case for either of these sides winning.

Best Bet

City are an odds-on 1.6 (6/10) to gain some breathing space by triumphing, while United are 5.0 (4/1) to collect all three points, and The Draw is 5.5 (9/2). By default, the stalemate may be the smart selection, but we prefer to leave this market alone because there are so many question marks about both teams.

High-Scoring Game on the Cards

One of the most obvious trends of the opening weeks of the Amorim era is that his United side – for the time being, at least – is prone to scoring and conceding goals in equally large measures.

United have scored in five of their six games in all competitions under Amorim, but conceded in five of their six games as well. The desire to attack has been apparent in every single one of the games they've played, and that desire has occasionally been matched by quality. At the other end, however, it’s clear that his players are still adapting to the new three-man defensive system he has introduced, and changes in player selection within the defensive ranks have caused uncertainty as well.

At home, City will attack, and relentlessly at times, as long as they’re able to use the ball better than they have in certain recent matches. It would be a massive surprise if they failed to score, but their own terrible defensive record – they’ve conceded 21 times in nine games in all competitions since the start of November – also needs taking into account.

Best Bet

Given all this, it’s hardly surprising that the goal line is set high. Over 3.5 Goals is a best-priced 2.2 (6/5), while Under 3.5 Goals is 1.8 (4/5). ‘Yes’ in the Both Teams to Score market is similarly short - the best odds available are 1.55 (11/20).

We wouldn’t be surprised if the game had three or four goals, and we expect both teams to score. The prices hold little appeal, however.

Bookings Could Provide Big Rewards

It’s an accepted truth that derbies are fiery, tempestuous affairs, and widely assumed that the number of yellow and red cards handed out in such matches rise wildly above the norm.

Is this actually true? In this particular derby, it appears not. Across the last 10 City vs United head-to-head encounters, in all competitions, and at all venues, there hasn’t been a single red card, and has been an average of just 2.9 yellow cards per game.

Best Bet

The market is clearly expecting more cards than the recent trend, as big prices are available for the game featuring few cards: Under 3.5 Cards is a best-priced 3.4 (12/5), while Under 4.5 Cards at 2.2 (6/5) is even more appealing: only one of the last 10 head-to-head encounters has featured more than four bookings.

Top selection – Under 4.5 in the Total Cards market (2.2)

City to dominate corners count

One area of the game where City have broadly maintained superiority over their opponents during their recent spell of poor form is in the matter of winning corners.

Corners count last 10 matches Manchester City Opposition vs Juventus 6 2 vs Crystal Palace 8 6 vs Nottingham Forest 8 2 vs Liverpool 4 7 vs Feyenoord 10 2 vs Tottenham Hotspur 9 3 vs Brighton & HA 4 0 vs Sporting 11 1 vs Bournemouth 10 3 vs Tottenham Hotspur 4 4

Across their last 10 games in all competitions, City have won more corners than whoever they’ve faced on eight occasions, the exceptions being their game against Tottenham in the EFL Cup on October 30, when the corners count finished 4-4, and when they lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the Premier League on December 1.

City have averaged 7.4 corners across their last 10 fixtures, while conceding an average of just 3.0 corners per game. In contrast, United’s corner count has been fairly low since Amorim took charge: they’ve won just 2.83 corners per game, conceding 4.0 corners per game.

Given City’s prowess in this particular area of the game, and the fact that we expect them to do more of the attacking this Sunday, we’re looking for ways to support the hosts in the corners market.

Best Bet

Sadly, however, the prices are not there. City are a very short 1.22 (2/9) in the Most Corners market, while the prices in the Total Home Corners market look about right to us as well: City are 1.57 (4/7) to have Over 6.5 Corners and 2.0 (evens) to have Over 7.5 Corners.

For that reason, our bookings selection above is our only interest in the game.

