Manchester United handed Manchester City defeat again after two goals in the final five minutes from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo gave the Red Devils the gloating honours in a heavyweight Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Entering the 195th Manchester derby, there was big team news in the red corner, with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho both dropped from Ruben Amorim's squad, with Mason Mount entering the fray on the wing. For the Sky Blues, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden started alongside each other for the first time this season.

Despite having lost seven of their last 10 games in all competitions, it was Man City who dominated the possession in the early phases of the game. Within 15 minutes, though, Amorim was forced into making an early substitution, with Mount going down with an injury and unable to continue.

Chances came few and far between for both sides in the first half, but it was City who drew first blood as the Red Devils were caught out on a corner, with Gvardiol the man to guide De Bruyne's cross into the goal.

Tempers flared between Rasmus Hojlund and Kyle Walker shortly after the Man City captain brought the striker down outside the box, fueling an angry reaction from the Dane. But, after Walker was deemed to go down a little too easily when the two clashed heads, they were both awarded a booking. Foden had a glorious chance to double City's lead just before the half, but after weaving his way through opposing defenders with quick feet, his effort was deflected wide.

The second half was very much a replica of the first, though the contest opened up slightly more after the hour mark, with City looking the most likely to double their lead. But in a rare chance for the Red Devils, Bruno Fernandes had a glorious chance to put the score level, though his slight chip over the keeper went wide of the post.

In a last roll of the dice for Amorim, he opted to bring on Antony, Lenny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, with Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Hojlund those to make way. With five minutes remaining of the 90, Matheus Nunes played a short ball aiming to reach Ederson, but Amad was there to intercept the ball, and waiting for Nunes to come back to him, he went down after a rash challenge, with the referee pointing to the spot. Fernandes was there to tuck the ball away for the equaliser.

Man City's fortunes changed again after Amad - United's biggest threat all game - was able to squeeze the ball into the net to give the Red Devils all three points. With that, it is now eight losses in 11 games for the Sky Blues, who look in real, real trouble.

Man City vs. Man United - Match Statistics Man City Statistic Man United 52 Possession (%) 48 10 Shots 10 3 Shots on Target 3 8 Corners 2 1 Saves 2 1 Yellow Cards 1

Match Highlights

Man City Player Ratings

GK - Ederson - 6/10

Barely challenged in the contest, with his defenders in front of him keeping any attacks at his goal at bay.

RB - Kyle Walker - 4/10

Poor captain's performance with him being booked for a dive after a coming together with Hojlund - embarassing.

CB - Ruben Dias - 6/10

Looked solid at the back, and blocked whatever came down into his channel. Played the ball out well from the back too.

CB - Josko Gvardiol - 6/10

Scored the game's opener with a header from a corner where he was in the right place at the right time. Kept United very quiet at the back, and made some key interceptions and tackles to not give United any sniff of an attack. Perhaps could have done better dealing with Amad's winning goal.

LB - Matheus Nunes - 4/10

Seemed to be deployed in a more defensive role today, and was strong in his ground duels. Didn't offer a lot going forward.

CDM - Ilkay Gundogan - 6/10

Very calm and composed in the midfield ahead of the defensive line. Played all the right passes to a high degree of accuracy, and done his defensive duties very well.

CM - Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10

Lacked any real quality with his deliveries in the first half, but his cross did find Gvardiol for the game's opening goal, albeit it was deflected on its way. Was the first to make way for Guardiola.

CM - Phil Foden - 6.5/10

His link-up play with De Bruyne looked to be warming up again. Orchestrated much of the attack, playing in some key passes. He even had a few shots, and while he found the target, he couldn't find the back of the net.

RW - Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Rarely touched the ball, creating very few chances for his teammates.

ST - Erling Haaland - 4/10

Six goals in his last four Manchester derbies, but struggled to get on the ball, particularly in the first half where he registered just six touches.

LW - Jeremy Doku - 5/10

When he dropped the shoulder, he initially looked as though he would cause a lot of problems for Mazraoui, but in reality, it was a poor outing for the winger, often losing possession.

Sub - Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

Played 25 minutes in the contest, and as soon as he came on, he looked to bring more stability and balance to the midfield for the Cityzens, completing all of his passes.

Sub - Jack Grealish - 5/10

Offered very little.

Sub - Savinho - N/A

Brought on just before full time.

Man United Player Ratings

GK - Andre Onana - 5/10

Always looks nervy when he has the ball at his feet, and his distribution wasn't much better. Did make a few good saves though.

RWB - Noussair Mazraoui - 5/10

Very sloppy in possession, and one of his poorest games in a Man United shirt. Struggled at times against Doku.

CB - Matthijs de Ligt - 6/10

Very commanding in the air, winning the majority of his aerial duels. Kept Haaland very quiet, and found some success with his long balls as he sought to spur United forward from the back.

CB - Harry Maguire - 6/10

Made a plethora of vital interceptions to try his best to keep his team in the contest. Very handy in ground duels, too, sticking very close to the back of Haaland.

CB - Lisandro Martinez - 6/10

Saw the ball often and made the right passes. Had one header in the first half in which he took the ball out of reach of Haaland, preventing a good chance for the Blues. His ball over the top for Amad's winner was sublime.

LWB - Diogo Dalot - 4/10

Very poor in attack with his crosses into the box often missing their intended targets.

CM - Manuel Ugarte - 5/10

Read the game well at times, but lacked the quality going forward. Still unsure of what he brings to this side.

CM - Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

Was very busy in the midfield, trying to balance out his defensive duties and offering balls for his attackers to chase and get into advanced positions. Probably Man United's best player on the night, and scored the equaliser from the spot.

RW - Amad Diallo - 8/10

Was unable to hold his run on multiple occasions, regularly getting caught offside. But, the in-form man still looked like the brightest spark that Amorim had available to him, and came to life in the second half, where his play led to the penalty, and a piece of individual brilliance just before stoppage time ensured his team sealed all three points. A very good performance towards the end.

ST - Rasmus Hojlund - 5/10

Was often muscled out by City's central defenders in aerial battles, and had a lack of service from his teammates.

LW - Mason Mount - N/A

Just as he was getting back into the side, Mount went down inside the first 15 minutes, and he was unable to continue.

Sub - Kobbie Mainoo - 6.5/10

Brought into the fray inside 15 minutes, and was one of Man United's better players.

Sub - Antony - 6/10

Looked energetic going forward but wasn't able to create too much in the little time he saw on the pitch.

Sub - Lenny Yoro - 6/10

Helped the backline defend late on, and prevented City from equalising.

Sub - Joshua Zirkzee - 6/10

Carried the ball forward well as he attempted to kill time.

Sub - Victor Lindelof - N/A

Brought on in stoppage time.

Man of the Match

Amad Diallo (Manchester United)

It was very slim pickings for the Man of the Match award with both sides offering very little quality. But having looked like Man United's biggest attacking threat all game, it was Amad who burst to life in the final five minutes of the contest.

Firstly, he drew the foul from Nunes which awarded his side the chance to level things up from the spot, and then he followed that up with an individual moment of brilliance, finding the back of the net in a heroic last-gasp performance from the 22-year-old.