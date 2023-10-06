Highlights Manchester City's £128m trio don't yet have a full understanding of Pep Guardiola's in-game management.

The Sky Blues have been without several key figures in recent weeks at the Etihad Stadium.

City take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City trio Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Kalvin Phillips don’t yet have a 100% understanding of Pep Guardiola’s in-game management at the Etihad Stadium, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with the names of a quartet of players who could have made a difference in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Sky Blues lost their 100% win record after winning their first six games of the Premier League season.

Man City news – Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City endured a difficult afternoon at Molineux when an own goal from Ruben Dias and Hwang Hee-chan’s second-half strike succumbed the treble holders to their first defeat of the season. Several of Guardiola’s key players were absent from the fixture, but the Catalan head coach was disappointed that his side couldn’t punish a Wanderers outfit low on confidence.

The City boss went to extreme measures with his side trailing 1-0 at half-time, substituting former Wolves midfielder Nunes and replacing him with Norwegian talent Oscar Bobb. Jones has already told GIVEMESPORT that Nunes was struggling, having been taunted and mocked with every touch he took by the Molineux faithful after leaving the club whilst refusing to train following an initial £47m offer from City. Despite an initial response when striker Julian Alvarez curled home a free-kick, City were pegged back within ten minutes and couldn’t muster a response.

The Sky Blues aren’t used to losing, having won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season and are gunning to retain their titles this term. But with Kovacic, Nunes, and Phillips putting in disappointing displays at Molineux, the £128m trio must adapt to Guardiola’s system to play their part in what the club hopes will be another trophy-laden season.

Rodri’s red card in a 2-0 home victory over Nottingham Forest almost two weeks ago ruled him unavailable for City’s trip to Wolves, whilst Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and John Stones are all struggling with their own injury issues. But City have the chance to make amends for their disappointing showing at Molineux when they face a fellow title challenger away from home in the Premier League this weekend.

Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Kalvin Phillips - 2023/24 Man City Premier League stats Kovacic Nunes Phillips Overall rating 6.81 6.60 6.24 Assists 0 1 0 Pass success rate 91.6% 90.3% 90% Tackles per game 1.6 0.7 0.7 Fouls per game 1 0.7 0.7 All stats according to WhoScored

Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva and Stones’ absence could have been costly for Man City – Dean Jones

Jones believes Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva or Stones could make a difference in Guardiola’s midfield, with the quartet understanding his in-game management strategies and tactics. The journalist also believes that Nunes shouldn’t take his substitution to heart. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“In a moment when Rodri is not there, but neither is De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva or even John Stones who could have stepped into midfield in a moment like that. All those players understand 100% what Guardiola is looking for in in-game management and in small moments of a game to keep that system working. Nunes just doesn't quite have that yet, and neither does Kovacic. Phillips probably doesn't, either. But that's one of the reasons why Man City have probably fallen away a little bit at the moment. Nunes probably shouldn't take it to heart. It's just the fact that he's the new boy.”

What next for Man City?

Manchester City face a massive test of their credentials this Sunday afternoon when they travel to Arsenal to take on Mikel Arteta’s title challengers at the Emirates Stadium. The Sky Blues’ double over the Gunners last season helped pave the way for a final surge towards the Premier League title. However, with Arsenal having strengthened significantly during the summer, including the additions of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and David Raya, the north London outfit could prove a different animal this time.

Brighton & Hove Albion are the visitors at the Etihad Stadium after the international break on the 21st October before a Champions League trip to Switzerland to face Young Boys awaits on 25th October. City end the month attempting to avenge last season’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on 29th October.

Unfortunately for Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne suffered a serious injury in August and could be out until 2024. After exacerbating the hamstring issue at Burnley, Guardiola said (via the Manchester Evening News):

“It's a serious injury. He will be out for a few months. The injury is a blow, a big loss. He has specific qualities. For a long time, it has been tough for us. We have to look forward. We have alternatives. Kevin is irreplaceable, but we have talented players. They will take it.”

Meanwhile, Silva and Stones could be fit for this weekend’s trip to Arsenal after travelling with the Sky Blues squad for Wednesday evening’s Champions League group stage clash at RB Leipzig.