Manchester City centre-back John Stones has enjoyed an impressive career at the Etihad Stadium, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has dropped a glowing verdict to GIVEMESPORT on the star’s imperious presence.

Pep Guardiola has utilised the defender in several roles as head coach of the Sky Blues.

Man City news – John Stones

Stones has entered his eighth season in Man City’s backline this term after making the £47.5m switch from Everton in August 2016.

The £250,000 per-week earner has gone on to win 15 trophies during that time, including last season’s treble success and has five Premier League winners medals to his name.

Stones has become a regular in Guardiola’s backline but was deployed in a midfield role on occasion last season, as the Catalan head coach added more physicality to his side in the middle of the park.

The plan worked a treat as the 29-year-old, once dubbed “magnificent” by journalist Paul Abbandonato, put in exceptional showings in displays against European giants such as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, helping City on their way to winning the club’s first Champions League title.

However, Stones has struggled to make an impact this term due to a hip issue, restricting him to a solitary appearance in the Sky Blues’ Community Shield penalty shootout defeat to Arsenal earlier this month.

And Guardiola has claimed that the England international will not be fit until after the international break, putting his Three Lions availability for September’s Euro 2024 qualifier with Ukraine into question.

But Taylor believes Stones is “on another level” whilst claiming City have the best centre-back options in world football.

John Stones - Man City Stats Appearances 230 Goals 15 Assists 5 Yellow Cards 5 Red Cards 1 All stats via Transfermarkt

What has Taylor said about Man City and Stones?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I have to say I think City's cohort of centre-backs has got to be the best in world football. You've got Stones and Ruben Dias, who are absolutely on another level, especially Stones. But then the system Guardiola is playing means they can have three centre-backs, and you can have that one that steps into midfield in Stones. So, I think Josko Gvardiol will be a top signing over time.”

What next for Man City this summer?

Whilst Stones fights to return to fitness, Manchester City will hope to keep up their positive start to the season, having already secured the UEFA Super Cup title.

The Sky Blues travel to newly-promoted Sheffield United on Sunday, before next week’s transfer deadline, where they aim to complete at least one signing before the window’s conclusion.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, City hope to sign Stade Rennais and Belgium winger Jeremy Doku after agreeing on a package deal with the Ligue 1 outfit worth €60m (£51m).

City then welcome Fulham to the Etihad in their last fixture before the season’s first international break.

Clashes with West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers await the nine-time English champions in September, as Guardiola looks to get early points on the board with City aiming for a fourth consecutive league title.

Therefore, it could be a big month ahead for City, who have started the season like a house on fire.