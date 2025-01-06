Manchester City transfer chiefs have a huge task on their hands in January if they are to turn the team's poor form around for the long-term - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that it could see them make a move for Juventus star Nicolo Savona, who has seriously impressed for the 'Old Lady' in recent months.

City have struggled in recent months for the first time in Pep Guardiola's long tenure, going on a run of just five straight defeats throughout November, whilst more poor results across the remainder of 2024 saw them win just a further two games in nine - which is incredibly uncharacteristic for a club with the talents that they boast.

The young Italian has won suitors for his performances for Juventus

Although City have won their previous two games to record their first back-to-back victories since the end of October, they did come against struggling sides Leicester City and West Ham United. There's a lot more to do to prove that they can become the force they've been under the Spanish tactician, and that could come with new recruits - with Savona being one of their main targets.

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that reports linking City with Savona are true, with the reigning Premier League champions having admiration for the star.

Juventus sources have revealed to us that the player is unlikely to move in the January transfer window, having shot on to the scene in Serie A for the Old Lady's first-team this season - with one source describing the star as 'unsellable', given that he is one of their best young players - he's even been labelled 'one of Europe's best youngsters'.

Juventus, however, are already on the lookout for defenders of their own, and are planning to offload former City man Danilo, despite the Brazilian being a mainstay in their side after signing from City in 2019 with 213 appearances for the Turin-based side.

Nicolo Savona's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 =4th Goals 2 =4th Clearances Per Game 0.5 =11th Tackles Per Game 1.1 =6th Interceptions Per Game 0.4 =9th Match rating 6.71 11th

Interestingly, City see Savona, who 'pocketed' Jeremy Doku earlier this season according to Max Statman, as more of a centre-back option for the future than a right-back, which is where he has featured for Juventus so far. There is a clear plan in place for City at the moment in terms of identifying and signing emerging defensive talent in a bid to form a succession plan, and that has seen them correctly linked with Juma Bah and Abdukodir Khusanov from Real Valladolid and RC Lens respectively.

Khusanov loves the idea of signing for City, though they will face competition with the Uzbekistani international having had half of the Premier League interested in his services.

Kyle Walker Will Need Replacing Soon

The veteran defender will be out of contract in June 2026

Rico Lewis' development at full-back means Savona - who stands at 6ft 4in - could be used in the middle in the future. He's featured in five of their six Champions League games, including playing the full ninety minutes at right-back against City last month, and with two goals to his name in Serie A alongside 11 starts, Savona is one of the hottest right-back prospects in the world.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Savona has four caps for Italy's youth national teams.

Kyle Walker will naturally be on his way out of City in the future with his contract up in 2026, and so a succession plan is certainly needed - in which City could look to utilise both Lewis and Savona due to their versatile nature.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-01-25.