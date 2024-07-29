Highlights Manchester City are finalizing a deal to sign defender Christian McFarlane from NYCFC.

McFarlane will join Man City's youth setup in the winter after turning down other offers.

The deal showcases the relationship between NYCFC and Man City through CFG ownership.

Manchester City are finalizing a deal to sign England youth international defender Christian McFarlane from New York City FC , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal has been set for months, with sources having originally confirmed a framework was in place as early as March. Manchester City have been long-term admirers of McFarlane and the interest has been mutual. McFarlane had plenty of other suitors in England, including Brighton, Southampton and more, but the player wanted City.

McFarlane, who turns 18 in January 2025, will join Man City’s youth setup in the winter. The dynamic left back has been a regular for England's youth national teams, including representing his country at the Under-17 European Championships. He is also still eligible to play for the United States, after moving stateside at the age of three.

The highly-rated defender made his first-team MLS debut in June, starting NYCFC’s last three league matches before the Leagues Cup break. McFarlane also started his side’s first Leagues Cup match on Sunday.

McFarlane went to Manchester City for a training stint last winter. He impressed the club and the club impressed him, setting the deal in motion. McFarlane’s athleticism is elite for his age, and it is the reason he lands on the radar of scouts at top clubs. His technical and 1-v-1 ability on both sides of the ball are other qualities scouts highlight.

It's the second acquisition of a young MLS-based talent in a short span by Manchester City. They have already signed wonderkid Cavan Sullivan from the Philadelphia Union, a deal agreed for the 14-year-old that will go into effect when he turns 18. Sullivan set a new MLS record for youngest ever debutant, beating a mark long held by Freddy Adu.

What's obviously different about the McFarlane deal is that it involves New York City FC , which is a club that is also owned by City Football Group (CFG). It’s not the first time these two clubs have done business.

Another deal between Man City and NYCFC

The history goes back to NYCFC's inaugural season in 2015

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

McFarlane isn’t the first player to trade his NYCFC blue for City blue, though he is the first for a few years.

Manchester City previously signed Jack Harrison from NYCFC in 2018, before sending him on a series of loans. Ditto for Mix Diskerud that same year. But the McFarlane deal is not of the same ilk as those previous two. He was signed with the chance to develop and eventually break into the Man City first team.

The most prominent name to move between the clubs is England legend Frank Lampard, who went from Manchester City to NYCFC, but his delayed arrival in the United States irked fans. He was due to join ahead of NYCFC’s inaugural 2015 season, but instead he extended his stay in England until the summer, while then-Man City manager Manuel Pellegrini suggested Lampard could even postpone his arrival for another season. He eventually joined NYCFC during the 2015 season, debuting on August 1 of that year.

NYCFC has also been the beneficiary of a pair of loans from Manchester to New York. Holding midfielder Yangel Herrera worked out for all parties, spending two years on loan at NYCFC before eventually signing with his current side, CFG club Girona in Spain. Angelino also spent time in the United States at NYCFC on loan from Man City, before leaving the CFG family. Today he plays for AS Roma.

Star forward Valentin Castellanos didn’t go from New York to England, but he did go on loan to fellow CFG club Girona for a season before a permanent transfer to Italian club Lazio.