Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to sit down with chiefs at the Etihad Stadium to discuss their transfer strategy for the January, with Martin Zubimendi a potential target, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

City lost Rodri earlier in the campaign to a devastating knee injury which is likely to keep him out for the rest of the season. Guardiola has been tinkering with his team to try and find the right solution without him, but the Manchester club have now lost four games in a row in all competitions.

Something clearly isn't working for City and signing a new midfielder could be part of the plan in the January transfer window. Zubimendi recently rejected a move to the Premier League, but City could make a play to secure his signature in the winter.

Guardiola to Sit Down With City Chiefs

They are set to discuss the January window

Guardiola is now set to sit down with Man City chiefs to discuss their transfer strategy ahead of the January window. The club are putting together potential options to strengthen Guardiola's squad and figuring out how feasible some of the targets can be, according to GMS sources.

The Spanish manager isn't pressing for transfers as it stands in order to fix their problems and improve their chances of lifting silverware this season. Despite that, it's understood that the Manchester club are continuing to work on potential targets for City's side.

We have previously revealed that Man City have big transfer plans for 2025, and a big part of that is having a complete understanding of the manager situation ahead of next season. GMS sources have indicated that City are aiming to cement their future plans in December which will involved sorting Guardiola's future.

The former Barcelona manager has been linked with a departure with his contract expiring at the end of the 2024/2025 season.

Zubimendi Being Proposed at Man City

They're confident they can convince him

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Zubimendi, who has been dubbed "the second-best holding player in the world" by Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, is a player being proposed as a possible option in the January window for Man City. Zubimendi was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer but rejected the chance to join the Merseyside club.

Martin Zubimendi - 2023/2024 Stats Statistic Zubimendi Appearances 29(2) Goals/Assists 4/1 Pass success rate (%) 86.4 Tackles per game 1.6 Interceptions per game 1.2 Aerials won per game 1.4 Overall rating 6.88

It's understood that City have some belief that they would be able to convince the Real Sociedad midfielder to make the move to Man City and are looking to discover whether a push to get him in the January transfer window is something they should try to make happen. With Rodri out injured, it wouldn't be a surprise to see City push to bring in another defensive midfielder in the winter window.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 10/11/2024