It has been an unsettling week at Manchester City but there is a commitment to having a much clearer outlook on the future by the time we get to December. The news that Txiki Begiristain will be leaving his Director of Football role at the end of the season has led to uncertainty over the future of manager Pep Guardiola.

The City boss was even linked with the vacant spot as England manager before Thomas Tuchel emerged as the fast-track answer to replacing Gareth Southgate as permanent boss. Sources say such an idea was always extremely ambitious but that it would have been a dream appointment. Now that we know it is not happening, the prospect of him remaining lives on.

City Have Serious Transfer Plans for 2025

They will cement future plans in December

The Premier League champions return to action this weekend and will be relieved to start letting their football make headlines again. They face bottom club Wolves on Sunday and have a chance to go top if they better the results of Arsenal and Liverpool.

Winning the league for a fifth successive year would be another historic moment from this era of dominance yet right now the formal word from Guardiola is that he is yet to make a decision on his future. For now, that stance is acceptable but there is some urgency around the situation from a City perspective so that plans for 2025 can be formalised.

They have serious transfer plans for 2025 and in line with that, a complete understanding on the manager’s identity beyond this season is important. GMS sources indicate that City are aiming to cement their future plans in December. As part of that vision, they envisage that Guardiola’s future will be sorted and their plans for the next two transfer windows will become better defined.

Pep Guardiola's Future Should be Resolved Soon

Last week we revealed how there is a feeling among some people close to the club that City’s top chiefs already have knowledge of whether Guardiola is set to stay or go. Sources are suggesting that it will not be long until the Guardiola contract situation is clarified publicly.

The hunch is that he will end up signing for another season but as City return to action this week there is complete desire to just make sure the team is stable - and that nobody is concerned about what comes next. Speculation since Begiristain’s announcement has centred around what could happen next if Guardiola was to see this as his final season.

Candidates to replace him would include Ruben Amorim, Roberto De Zerbi and Xabi Alonso but there remains hope that a new manager is not needed.