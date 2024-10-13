Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months, and GIVEMESPORT sources have now confirmed that there is a feeling internally that the board already know whether he's staying or leaving.

In comparison to his previous tenures at Bayern Munich and Barcelona, Guardiola has spent an incredible amount of time at the Etihad Stadium so far. The Spanish coach has undoubtedly done a phenomenal job with the Manchester outfit, and they'll understandably be desperate to keep him in the hot seat.

The treble-winning season was the icing on the cake of Guardiola's success at the club, meaning he's now won everything there is to win with Man City. Guardiola has even won the Premier League in the last four campaigns in a row, so there's an argument to suggest he's done everything he can at the Etihad.

Man City Hopeful Guardiola Will Stay

City chiefs remain tight-lipped

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that City have always been hopeful that Guardiola will stay with the club beyond the 2024/2024 season. We confirmed over the weekend that there was added hope from City chiefs since a meeting in the summer that they would be able to convince him to stay.

Board members at the Etihad Stadium are remaining tight-lipped about the situation surrounding Guardiola, but there is now a feeling from those around the club that the board already know whether the City boss will be staying or leaving next summer.

Guardiola's Manchester City Record Matches Managed 483 Wins 357 Draws 60 Losses 66 Win Percentage 74%

City are keen to manage the current situation on their own terms, whichever way the outcome goes. The pressure is likely to mount on the Manchester outfit with supporters demanding answers, while Guardiola is likely to be quizzed on his future next week when he holds his press conference ahead of their game against Wolves in the Premier League next Sunday. The 53-year-old will likely insist that he's focusing on the here and now rather than the future with Ctiy battling to lift a fifth Premier League title in a row.

Related Exclusive: Guardiola's Man City Future Takes New Twist amid Hugo Viana Deal Manchester City are hopeful that Pep Guardiola will remain at the club beyond this season with Hugo Viana now set to replace Txiki Begiristain.

Guardiola Eyed by England National Team

He has firm support within the FA

GIVEMESPORT journalist Ben Jacobs has also reported that Guardiola is admired within the FA and could be eyed as a replacement for Gareth Southgate, who departed earlier this year. Lee Carsley is currently in temporary charge, but England will be looking to find a permanent solution.

It's understood that Guardiola's wages could be four times what Southgate was being paid and the FA are cautious of spending such a significant sum of money on the Spanish manager. Sources have confirmed that the FA are in the dark as to whether Guardiola plans on leaving City at the end of the campaign.