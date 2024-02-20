Highlights Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apologised to Kalvin Phillips for comments over the midfielder's weight at the Etihad Stadium, in December 2022.

The 28-year-old will spend the remainder of the 2023/24 season on loan at West Ham United, in a bid to secure a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for EURO 2024.

Phillips may seek permanent move away from Man City due to the limited playing time on offer.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apologised to Kalvin Phillips after saying the midfielder was overweight when he returned to the Etihad Stadium from the World Cup in December 2022.

Phillips has joined West Ham United on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season from the Sky Blues after finding opportunities limited for the reigning treble holders.

City have barely used the midfielder since he arrived in Manchester during the 2022 summer transfer window and could be set to allow him to leave permanently upon his return from the London Stadium. Phillips has endured a difficult start to life in east London but hopes that a run of games will get him back to the levels he showed before he departed Leeds United for Guardiola’s side.

The midfielder recently gave an interview about the incident

Following his temporary move from Manchester City to West Ham, Phillips spoke to the media about life at the London Stadium after a difficult 18 months in the North West. The 28-year-old admitted that he had several challenging moments at the Etihad Stadium but dubs Guardiola calling him overweight as one of the most difficult incidents:

“After the World Cup was probably the toughest when Pep came out and said I was overweight. He was right to do so, but there are different ways to go about it. I did not disagree with him, but obviously, I took a big knock on my confidence and how I felt at City.”

Phillips’ comments have split opinion, with pundit Chris Sutton slamming the England international as “unprofessional” for being overweight on his return to City. However, in his pre-match press conference ahead of City’s Premier League clash with Brentford this evening, Guardiola has shown remorse for his comments to the midfielder for his remarks.

“I’m sorry. Once in eight years is not bad. But I’m so sorry. I apologise to him, he said. I spoke to him before [making the comment]. I never, ever don’t speak to the team before I say something here or the player in that case.”

Phillips has endured a difficult start to his career at West Ham, being responsible for goals conceded against AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United and being dismissed for two bookings in the Irons’ defeat at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Kalvin Phillips - stats compared to midfielders in Europe's big five leagues & UCL/UEL Statistic Per 90 Percentile Shots total 1.74 87 Passes attempted 77.34 95 Pass completion rate 90.2% 94 Aerial duels won 1.86 87 All stats according to FBref, correct as of 20-02-24

Phillips’ future at Man City

The midfielder must weigh up his options

As it stands, Phillips is set to return to Manchester City at the end of his loan spell with West Ham. The £45m signing finds himself below the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic in the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium and could seek a permanent move away from the club.

The reported £150,000 per-week earner hopes that an upturn in form is on the horizon for himself and West Ham as he looks to cement his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad that will travel to Germany for EURO 2024. The Leeds-born star was a mainstay in the Three Lions side that reached the final of EURO 2024, and hopes he can be part of a team that will go one step further on German soil.