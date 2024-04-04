Highlights Phil Foden is shining at Man City and has been tipped to replace De Bruyne in the No.10 role by Ornstein.

Ornstein sees Foden as a key figure for both City and England ahead of Euro 2024 this summer.

Foden's market value has risen dramatically following his outstanding goalscoring stats this season.

Phil Foden is enjoying the best season of his career at his boyhood club Manchester City where he has scored 21 goals across all competitions this season, and The Athletic’s David Ornstein believes the England midfielder is set for a big role at the club within the next year or so.

Following his hat-trick in Man City’s comfortable 4-1 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday to keep up with Arsenal and Liverpool in the title race, Ornstein tipped Foden to fill the boots of Kevin De Bruyne in the No. 10 position at Etihad Stadium, once the Belgian has left the club following the expiration of his contract in the not-too-distant future.

Ornstein also wonders if England manager Gareth Southgate will consider deploying the 23-year-old in an advanced midfield position at Euro 2024 this summer, where he has strong competition from Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

David Ornstein Maps out Foden's Future at Man City

The journalist expects the playmaker to fill the void if De Bruyne leaves

Speaking to Sky Sports News’ Back Pages podcast on Wednesday night, Ornstein lauded Foden’s “spectacular” display against Villa as Pep Guardiola’s side earned a valuable three points thanks to the midfielder's hat-trick.

Foden has bided his time at City after settling for a role as a squad player in recent years but now looks ready to step up and replace the world-class De Bruyne, according to Ornstein.

He said: “We need to take a moment to appreciate Phil Foden, absolutely outstanding. His second hat-trick in recent times. Into that No.10 position where so many of us would like to see Gareth Southgate play him for England at the Euros this summer.

“If Kevin De Bruyne leaves [Man City] at some point, he’ll only have a year left on his contract this summer, the thinking at City, I think, would be to move Foden into the 10 on a permanent basis.

“He excelled there tonight, absolutely spectacular for club and country and in these next weeks and months ahead he is going to be a key man you’d like to think.”

Foden’s Stock Continues to Rise

The superstar midfielder is among the highest price risers in Europe

Thanks to his inspiring performances throughout the 2023/24 season for Man City, Foden is one of ten players in Europe with the biggest market value increases this year. Kobbie Mainoo at rivals Manchester United tops the list after his breakthrough season with an increase of £24.8 million, while Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsi and Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic also sit above fourth place Foden, whose value has risen by £17.10m in 2024.

A big reason why his value has shot up this year is because of his returns in front of goal, where he has already surpassed his best goalscoring season. His 21 efforts have come in 44 games across all competitions, with the midfielder netting 14 times in 30 Premier League outings. He has also struck four times in the UEFA Champions League and in addition to his goals, Foden has provided a further 10 assists, taking his total goal contributions for the season to 31.