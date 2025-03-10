Summary Liverpool seem set to win their 20th league title in Arne Slot's first season in charge after Arsenal drew 1-1 with Manchester United.

It could see Arsenal giving the Reds a guard of honour when the two sides meet at Anfield on May 10th.

Last time Liverpool were given a guard of honour, Bernardo Silva refused to clap, sparking a series of back-and-forth drama.

After another weekend where Liverpool secured all three points while Arsenal managed only one, the Reds now appear destined to claim their second Premier League title in five years. Under Arne Slot, Mohamed Salah and co. have been imperious, suffering just one league defeat in the Dutchman’s maiden campaign.

Before the 2024/25 season began, Arsenal seemed poised to take the crown. For the best part of two years, they had been the "champions in waiting," relying on Manchester City to falter. Now that City have stumbled, it is Liverpool - 19-time English champions - who have seized control. Following Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United, the gap has widened to a daunting 15 points, leaving the north Londoners with nothing more than a mathematical prayer.

While the Anfield faithful will no doubt be over the moon with Slot’s impressive start, many across England are far less enthused about the Reds marching toward their record-equalling 20th league title. Among those probably feeling most unimpressed is Bernardo Silva, whose history with Liverpool fans has been anything but straightforward as he refused to raise a glass during their last climb to the pinnacle of domestic football.

When Bernardo Silva Refused to Clap Liverpool After 2020 Win

He was spotted drinking coffee in the last guard of honour