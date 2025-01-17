By virtue of being four-in-a-row champions, Manchester City – and their boardroom bosses, in particular – have plenty of cash to splash on new signings and that goes for the weekly wage bill, too, with some of their players being the best-paid in the entirety of England’s top division, the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola, who has revolutionised the club in all facets since joining from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2016, has been behind plenty of the club’s business and, as the old adage goes, the 53-year-old Catalan native has his fingers in a lot of pies from manning the touchline to player recruitment.

It’s no secret that Manchester City, one-time winners of Europe’s top table, are not afraid to pay their players big bucks to keep on being England’s dominant force – but how much exactly is each player, from the ever-important Erling Haaland to Rico Lewis, lining their pockets with on a weekly basis?

Goalkeepers

Ederson and Ortega just £10,000-per-week apart

Ever since joining Manchester City from Benfica in the summer of 2017, Ederson has been Guardiola’s go-to choice in between the sticks thanks to his unrivalled on-the-ball ability combined with his superb shot stopping. He earns £100,000-per-week.

But as of late, Stefan Ortega – who is widely considered to be one of the best back-up goalkeepers in football right now – has been trusted by the reigning champions. The £90,000-per-week earner has seemingly won the trust of Guardiola and his entourage, having played a handful of games this term.