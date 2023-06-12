Manchester City completed a historic treble on Saturday, matching the feat achieved by Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in 1999.

A 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul saw the Citizens win their first ever Champions League trophy to go along with their Premier League title and FA Cup in the trophy cabinet.

A sensational strike by Rodri handed the English side a narrow win with Ederson being vital in the closing stages to keep the Italians at bay.

Ever since the final whistle on Saturday, the players and staff have been in full-on party mode with Jack Grealish being the main catalyst.

How have Man City players celebrated winning the treble?

The aforementioned Grealish was on fire in the aftermath of the European triumph.

The prolific party-goer was seen out in his full kit until the early hours of the next morning among other shenanigans.

According to the Daily Mail, City players have flown out to Ibiza in a private jet to continue the celebrations with Erling Haaland, among others, being pictured.

The club had booked a restaurant in Manchester, but only three members of the first team squad made an appearance for the meal.

The players in question are Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Stefan Ortega.

De Bruyne limped off with an injury in the first half of the final on Saturday but was seen at the restaurant along with his wife.

It appears some of the more experienced players are pacing themselves while the youngsters are running wild. Pep Guardiola is confirmed to have missed the trip to Ibiza.

When will the fans get to celebrate with the players?

While the club allowed the group of players to go abroad for a couple of days, they were instructed to be back in the UK today.

The reason for this is that an open-top bus parade will be taking place at 5pm to give the supporters the chance to share the adulation with the players.

The parade last year left us with some memorable moments, particularly thanks to the antics of Grealish, but with more than just a league title to celebrate, this one promises to be special.

Some fragile heads won't stop everyone involved with the club from relishing this moment and giving their all in the celebrations.