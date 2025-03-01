Just a mere few weeks can often feel like a lifetime in football, and nobody is feeling the harsh realities of that clichéd notion more right now than James McAtee. The 22-year-old midfielder was considered Manchester City's saviour in an ageing midfield at the turn of the year, but was placed right in the firing line after his performance during his side's FA Cup fifth round win against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday evening.

It has been a season to forget for the four-time reigning Premier League champions. Already eliminated from the Champions League and League Cup, they entered the weekend also facing an almost insurmountable 20-point gap behind league leaders Liverpool. That losing sensation loomed large again as Plymouth took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

In the end, what truly mattered was City's ability to rally with three second-half goals to secure the win and advance. However, with their growing list of issues, every aspect of their performance came under intense scrutiny. Few players escaped criticism, but McAtee bore the brunt of it.

James McAtee Takes the Heat After FA Cup Scare

He failed to complete a single take-on against City's lowly opposition

In his 59-minute cameo, McAtee took 35 touches, but failed to complete a single dribble (from two attempts), produce a successful long ball, or get a shot on target out of two attempts, all while losing possession on nine separate occasions. His performance was deemed worthy of online criticism from the Etihad faithful.

"Has McAtee ever started and played well? Ever?" one critical X user asked, while a second added in the heat of the moment:

"Maybe going 1-0 down will wake these blokes up. No urgency at all. Just absolutely woeful all around - why is James McAtee marking their centre back?"

A third critic also remarked: "Foden and Mcatee - I really had high hopes for you two, but you guys can't stop ghosting every game," while a fourth added: "I refuse to believe Echeverri would've done worse than McAtee today."

A fifth said: "McAtee and Gundogan better not be here next season." Meanwhile, a sixth brutally concluded: "He should be gone in the summer."

Does Claudio Echeverri Deserve a Chance?

The £12.5m Argentina under-20s midfielder could hold all the answers

Pep Guardiola has been completely transparent in saying the club is going through a transition period, and that if the club is to reclaim their former glory, then a summer rebuild must be in the works. According to the Spaniard, the scaffolding for an overhaul started in January. But while Abdukodir Khusanov has seen a lot of game time and has impressed, Claudio Echeverri is yet to earn a minute.

This is down to the fact that, although City signed him in January, they allowed him to return to River Plate on a short-term loan in order to continue his progression. That loan spell expired last month but Echeverri remained away from Manchester until this week after competing at the U20 South American Championship, where he captained Argentina's youngsters to a runners-up finish.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Claudio Echeverri scored four goals across 48 appearances for River Plate before agreeing a move to Manchester City.

But now is the best time to slowly start integrating the former River Plate star into the fold. If City fans' wishes come true in the form of McAtee's departure - and Kevin De Bruyne doesn't sign a contract extension - then they need a ready-made replacement to fill in.

Signed for £12.5m, the 19-year-old should earn some valuable playing time between now and the conclusion of the season in May – coming at the expense of McAtee – and it will come as another step in the right direction for the club's rebuild if he proves to have the quality Buenos Aires natives have been raving about.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt & Sofascore (correct as of 01/02/2025)