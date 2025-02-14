A finance expert has revealed the staggering points deduction Manchester City could face should they be found guilty of their Financial Fair Play breaches. The Premier League champions' 12-week hearing regarding their alleged offences came to an end back in December, and the club is now awaiting to hear their verdict, which Pep Guardiola expects will be announced at some point in March.

As the possible date draws ever closer, many are waiting with bated breath to see whether or not the Citizens will face punishment for their supposed misdemeanours, which date back to 2009. Should they be found guilty, expert Kieran Maguire has stated the possible reprimands that could land at the feet of the Etihad outfit, including a hefty deduction.

City At Risk of 60-100 Point Deduction

Maguire claims that the champions may also get hit with a fine

Speaking on the Tear Us Apart YouTube channel, Maguire went into detail about the City case and explained that despite the inflated figures, there were only three possible charges the Premier League side could face.

"The number 115 has now become part of folklore, which is rather bizarre because A: there are 130 charges. And B: actually there's only three," the expert detailed.

"The three charges are that Manchester City's owners pumped money into the club and disguised it as sponsorship income. Secondly, Manchester City have been paying members of staff, but they've been paid through a third party. The third is that Manchester City have not cooperated with the Premier League."

Maguire went on to reveal that if found guilty, Guardiola's side would face a harsher punishment than Everton and Nottingham Forest were handed last season. The Toffees were slapped with two deductions but were able to see the total points reduced on appeal, while Forest were also docked four points for failing to comply with FFP.

As for what a potential points deduction could look like for City, Maguire suggested it could be an astronomical figure:

"So, it has to be a points deduction – if found guilty. For non-cooperation, a fine would probably be appropriate… I think we are looking at a points deduction… somewhere in the region of 60 to 100 points."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: A 60 point deduction would double the current highest deduction that has been handed out in English football (Luton Town 2008/09).

If City were to be handed a 60-point deduction, it would leave them on -19 points at the time of writing, 20 points adrift of the next highest team, Southampton. They would be 38 points off safety, and with 14 league games to go, they would need to win all of their remaining fixtures while also hoping that the current bottom four - Southampton, Ipswich, Leicester, and Wolves - fail to pick up points for the rest of the season.